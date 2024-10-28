Advertisement
PFF grades, snap counts, statistical analysis from FSU's loss at Miami
Snap counts increase for FSU's freshmen, and Omar Graham Jr. has his best game of 2024.
• Bob Ferrante
Four-star DE Tobi Haastrup previews Florida State official visit
Houston (Tx.) Mayde Creek defensive end Tobi Haastrup previews his FSU official visit.
• Nick Carlisle
FSU, Mike Norvell have found themselves in quite a quarterback quandary
There's no easy answer for how FSU should approach its QB room the rest of the season and heading into 2025.
• Curt Weiler
Seminole Sidelines: First impressions of FSU's loss at Miami
Host Patrick Burnham is joined by Mark Salva and Charles Fishbein for a discussion on FSU's 36-14 loss at Miami.
• Patrick Burnham
Mike Norvell fields tough questions about the offseason, his FSU future
