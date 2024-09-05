"My focus has never been — I don't care about 19 (straight wins), 13-0 — it's never been on the things that are 10 steps ahead. It's about today. It's about going out there and getting better today," Norvell said. "It's about going out there and being the best that we can be. That's one of the things I've talked to the team about is there are so many distractions that are out there. 'Well, is it mathematically possible for us to do this?' No, just go play your best today. If you worry about what is down the road, you're missing out on the opportunity, the joy because everything is with the end in mind.

Norvell reminded everyone Thursday that he isn't one for looking long-term. Regardless of the level of success/failure his team is having, he lives life as a coach day-by-day.

He didn't concern himself with the Seminoles' 19-game winning streak that was snapped in the Orange Bowl vs. Georgia and he isn't concerning himself with the team's three-game losing streak since.

Speaking after Thursday morning's practice with a few days of reflection and time spent looking back at the film of the BC loss, Norvell was a good bit more self-assured about the big picture of the state of the program.

Much of his press conference after the loss was spent apologizing for his team's performance, saying he didn't do a good enough job preparing them and speaking on his confidence in this FSU team despite the results and the work that they would put in to fix the team's many problems.

After the Seminoles started the season as the No. 10 team in the country, they lost each of their first two games this season as double-digit favorites over ACC opponents.

"Focus on now. Make the most of today. You play well, you get better, you do all the things, whether it's what a team's record is going to be at the end of the year, whether it's where you're going to get drafted, whether it's what awards or recognition you get, that will all take care of itself. It's still about today and having the joy to go and execute to the best of your ability and put yourself in position to be victorious in the moment. That's been my message since I got here."

Through two games, there has been plenty to criticize about the product the Seminoles have put on the field. A defensive line that was expected to be one of the best in the country has been pushed around in both games. A running game expected to be the strength of the team has been made largely stifled by the offensive line's inability to consistently open holes.

Norvell has chocked up some of these mistakes to a team that may be feeling the pressure of last year's 13-1 season and playing a bit too tentatively.

"There are times where we're pressing, trying not to lose or trying not to have a bad play rather than going to attack and make the play. That's something that we've got to continue to build throughout this group," Norvell said. "That's one of the things you deal with whenever you have expectations. You come to Florida State, there are elite expectations that you need to have, that are a necessity to our program. But when you find yourself in an uncomfortable situation, it's how you respond to that."

In that capacity, maybe this bye week — the first of three FSU will have this season — is well-timed for the Seminoles. Thursday's practice was a return to some training camp basics with more individual drills and first-team offense and defense facing off with no need for scout-team work.

While FSU fans may want to pretend those first two losses this season didn't happen, Norvell is steering into the skid a bit. Because he knows that those losses can serve a purpose if they are motivation, a display of how hard the team will have to work to save this season or of how the team is in desperate need of some more player leadership to step up.

"We've lost two games and I don't want to waste those losses. I want to make sure we use those losses to help us be better today. Nobody ever wants to lose. It's sickening," Norvell said. "But if you can learn, if you can take advantage and you can work and get better, you've got an opportunity to take a step. That's what we're looking to do as a football team."

