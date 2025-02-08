Mike Norvell: FSU lacked 'edge' in 2024, thinks changes will bring it back

ORLANDO — What Florida State coaches and fans didn’t see in 2024 is what Mike Norvell spoke passionately about before his first 2025 spring booster tour stop.

“I've been a head coach now nine years, and there were times last year, really first time since I've been a head coach where we would play, and it wasn't my guys weren't trying, but there wasn't that edge that I've become accustomed to,” Norvell said. “… It’s something we have to get back. I didn’t do a good enough job of forcing that edge to be there.

“We all have to be responsible to it. And there’s been change. There’s been change on staff. There’s been change with players. There’s been change with guys that we’ve brought in. I’m really excited about it.”

Norvell spoke with FSU beat writers and members of the local media for about 25 minutes on Saturday before he talked to boosters and fans from the Orlando area. One of his first questions came about the topic of desperation, but it’s not one that’s reflective of the Seminoles’ 2-10 mark in 2024. It goes to the core of the person in the program and the edge that he wants to see as the Seminoles push forward from their worst season in 50 years.

He didn’t address specific players or position groups that were issues in the 2024 season. It’s easy for media and fans to point to widespread problems on offense and defense. It’s also easy to see the roster overhaul, with 30-plus new transfers and freshmen for the season ahead.

Norvell also overhauled the coaching staff in November and December, bringing in UCF head coach Gus Malzahn as offensive coordinator and Nebraska defensive coordinator Tony White for the same role. Both coordinators brought a few assistant coaches, with offensive line coach Herb Hand and wide receivers coach Tim Harris Jr. coming over from UCF while defensive line coach Terrance Knighton and safeties coach Evan Cooper joined from Nebraska.

Going into his sixth year at FSU, Norvell passionately outlined a need for everyone in the program — himself included — to not get distracted and commit to what’s required daily. It wasn’t his usual “work” mantra, but there were similarities.

“It's team, it's individual, it's coach,” Norvell said. “We get one shot. One shot at a playing career, you get one shot at a season, a team, you get one shot at a coaching career. What are you willing to give to be what you can? And so when I say desperation, it is that edge. It's like, ‘Are you willing to put it all out there? Are you willing to keep that why in the forefront of your mind.’ There's a lot of distractions in college football. There's a lot of distractions with all things for an 18- to 22-year-old, for a 43-year-old. There's plenty of it.

“But I want that edge. I want guys that are willing to put everything that they have into the opportunity to be the best that they can be. I think we've seen that example in guys before that have been on the big stage, that have had all the attention, that have benefited from what this game can provide. But they show up desperate to be the best and desperate to get the job done and for it to look a certain way, and that's what we're going to get back to. It takes every person but really what we can control is ourselves.”

Norvell has discussed the need for more physicality, a clear talking point in introductory press conferences with new coordinators Gus Malzahn and Tony White. Beyond physicality, landing leaders and team captains was important when evaluating transfers.

And so was getting to the core of a recruit, a transfer or high school prospect, and seeking out if that edge is part of their DNA.

“There’s times you can get caught up by potential and talent but you got to make sure that the mentality is right,” Norvell said. “I want the mentality. … I want that edge. I do believe you can recruit it, and I believe you can develop it. And you definitely have to be able to help hold each other accountable to living it. And that's my focus.”

Look for more from Norvell's booster tour stop later Saturday and Sunday on the Osceola