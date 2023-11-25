Mike Norvell: FSU must improve, play better around Tate Rodemaker
Mike Norvell was just getting warmed up, a few hundred words into his opening statement after Florida State’s 58-13 win over North Alabama. He used some familiar thoughts, as the Seminoles “faced adversity.” But then he gets to how FSU won and it “wasn’t the cleanest game.”
“We had too many drops, too many missed opportunities,” Norvell said. “I thought Tate (Rodemaker) did a great job coming in, other than a few mistakes here and there. Was really, really good tonight.”
And then, five or so minutes later, Norvell answered a question about Rodemaker and again the mistakes lingered in coach’s mind.
“We've got to do a better job at helping him out,” Norvell said. “I think we had too many dropped balls. He threw a couple of unbelievable passes. We need to support him the best way that we can, but he needs to just go be himself. If he does that, I have a lot of confidence in how he'll play and obviously how guys around him will be there for him in those moments.”
Not one but two references to drops (unprompted by a reporter's question). Norvell followed that with “we need to support him the best way that we can.” And then “how guys around him will be there for him in those moments.”
Sometimes it’s easy for a few words to get lost in the shuffle, but Norvell’s message was quite clear: The Seminoles need to play better around Rodemaker. It’s not a cliché, one where players need to “step up,” it’s one of doing the job and making the necessary play.
Drops are subjective. Pro Football Focus only recorded two for the Seminoles. Pressures are subjective. PFF indicated FSU’s line gave up seven. Regardless of the number that we see, it’s clear FSU’s pass catchers and blockers could have played better. Both the drops and pressures allowed can be considered too much given the opponent was from the FCS, although the emotions surrounding Jordan Travis’ injury certainly impacted players throughout the night.
But now the Seminoles (11-0) are a win away from a perfect regular season with a win at Florida (5-6) on Saturday night. They are assured of a matchup against Louisville on Dec. 2 in the ACC championship game.
And their next opportunity, a spot in the CFP or a bowl, is left as much up to the Seminoles as their opponents — FSU is favored against the Gators and likely will be so against the Cardinals. Even with a No. 2 quarterback in Rodemaker, the Seminoles’ destiny is in their hands.
“A great luxury,” receiver Keon Coleman responded when asked about the benefit of having a fourth-year quarterback who is able to step in when needed. “Most people are not in that position. Most people’s backup is a freshman quarterback, something like that. We have a guy that’s been here, a veteran that’s grown from his first day here. He’s ready to step up and deliver.”
Will those around him deliver? The Seminoles are loaded with playmakers, possibly the most they have had in recent years. And the offensive line has more experience than any in the FBS.
But watching and then re-watching the FSU-North Alabama game and it was troubling how the Lions consistently pressured the Seminoles’ quarterbacks, even when factoring in the shuffle in-game due to center Maurice Smith’s injury.
“Our o-line has played really good at times and there’s been times where we have opportunities to grow,” Norvell said. “We’ve got a very experienced group and one that is hungry to go and be better.”
Smith is back at practice, a good sign moving forward. And offensive tackle Robert Scott has played in five games but missed the last three, warming up but not playing. (Offensive coordinator Alex Atkins said Scott could have played if needed against UNA.) But Smith’s injury forced Darius Washington to slide to center, while Bless Harris and Jeremiah Byers played the rest of the way at the tackle spots.
“Bless and JB took the blunt of the work,” Atkins said. “And I still have the ultimate confidence. And those guys are still learning, too. Because this is Bless’ and JB’s first year starting for me and going through a season. So they’re learning some of the lessons that other guys had to learn in previous years.
“Once everything settled and we got everything calm, I was very confident in what was going to happen. But just like anybody else, you’re not playing air. They’re going to have something you have to adjust to and they’re going to have something you haven’t seen and you’re going to have to correct it and go get it fixed.”
FSU had some things to fix coming out of last week’s game. But if the Seminoles continue to improve, and play well around Rodemaker, they will leave The Swamp with a rivalry win and a 12-0 regular season.
