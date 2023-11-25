Mike Norvell was just getting warmed up, a few hundred words into his opening statement after Florida State’s 58-13 win over North Alabama. He used some familiar thoughts, as the Seminoles “faced adversity.” But then he gets to how FSU won and it “wasn’t the cleanest game.”

“We had too many drops, too many missed opportunities,” Norvell said. “I thought Tate (Rodemaker) did a great job coming in, other than a few mistakes here and there. Was really, really good tonight.”

And then, five or so minutes later, Norvell answered a question about Rodemaker and again the mistakes lingered in coach’s mind.

“We've got to do a better job at helping him out,” Norvell said. “I think we had too many dropped balls. He threw a couple of unbelievable passes. We need to support him the best way that we can, but he needs to just go be himself. If he does that, I have a lot of confidence in how he'll play and obviously how guys around him will be there for him in those moments.”

Not one but two references to drops (unprompted by a reporter's question). Norvell followed that with “we need to support him the best way that we can.” And then “how guys around him will be there for him in those moments.”

Sometimes it’s easy for a few words to get lost in the shuffle, but Norvell’s message was quite clear: The Seminoles need to play better around Rodemaker. It’s not a cliché, one where players need to “step up,” it’s one of doing the job and making the necessary play.

Drops are subjective. Pro Football Focus only recorded two for the Seminoles. Pressures are subjective. PFF indicated FSU’s line gave up seven. Regardless of the number that we see, it’s clear FSU’s pass catchers and blockers could have played better. Both the drops and pressures allowed can be considered too much given the opponent was from the FCS, although the emotions surrounding Jordan Travis’ injury certainly impacted players throughout the night.