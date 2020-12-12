Pride and gratitude were the words used by FSU head football coach Mike Norvell to describe the effort from his team and his feelings after a nearly one month layoff paved way for a choppy 56-35 win. Norvell declined to specify the number of scholarship players FSU fielded on Saturday but chalked it up to the reality amid programs across the nation. Florida State ran for 324 yards and their 56 points were the most vs. an ACC opponent since 2014 vs. NC State. FSU is tentatively scheduled to play Wake Forest next Saturday in Winston-Salem.

Don't miss out on our great football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!