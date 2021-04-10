Entering his second season at FSU, Mike Norvell finally was able to log in his first spring game Saturday, even in the face of a dicey weather forecast that eventually cooperated with a pleasant day at Doak Campbell Stadium.

-- Team will practice on Sunday for the 15th and final session to correct any mistakes from Saturday's game.

- On Malik McClain "He did some really good things. Showed up with a big catch there early, that's huge. He's had his freshman moments but to see his response and that playmaking ability is what we believe (we got in signing him)." Also "Shouted out" Bryan Robinson's performance.



*Complete breakdown of comments by Norvell and players after spring game

- On McKenzie Milton appearing to be at his best this spring on Saturday: "I thought Thursday was one of the best practices he's had. He's a seasoned player You see the same thing with Jordan (Travis). They embraced the day."

Mentioned Chubba Purdy, despite his absence, getting in mental reps. Later says Jordan had a "phenomenal spring," McKenzie is "learning to trust the process" and they're looking forward to getting Purdy cleared for the summer.

***Don't miss out on our great FSU Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!***