Mike Norvell giving back $4.5 million to help with FSU's revenue sharing

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell is giving back big time.

Norvell is contributing $4.5 million of his salary this year to the university in a one-year restructured contract, sources tell Yahoo Sports — the third such public move from a college football coach in the last two weeks.

The contribution is part of FSU's new Vision of Excellence campaign intended to raise money as schools gear up to share revenue directly with athletes under the new House settlement agreement. The settlement permits each school in Division I to share at least $20.5 million with their athletes starting on July 1.

"I presented this to our administration in an effort to boost the support of our student-athletes while recognizing that the results and expectations need to be upheld to the highest level," Norvell said in a statement released by FSU. “I wanted to be proactive in my financial assistance through this time of transition as we all push forward to get back to the standard of Florida State football. Great days are ahead, and I'm grateful to coach these players and lead this staff. We have been hard at work to uphold the tradition here at Florida State, and I believe this step will help accelerate the process to where I know we are going."

As a response to the settlement, coaches are forking over portions of their multi-million dollar salaries. Norvell, who drew interest during Alabama’s head coaching search, received a new contract in the spring that nearly doubled his salary to $9.9 million. By the end of the contract in 2031, the coach will make nearly $11 million annually.

“We are grateful for Coach Norvell’s commitment to our student-athletes,” Florida State Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford said in a statement. “He is a high-character person who took an honest assessment of what the program needed from its leader to move forward. I’m excited about the future of Florida State football. FSU will continue to be a leader in the new structure of collegiate athletics, and that includes how we provide for our student-athletes. It will take additional support. I’m not going to be shy about encouraging others to follow Coach Norvell’s actions and contribute however they can.”

LSU and coach Brian Kelly announced last week that he’d be matching donations to LSU’s collective of up to $1 million — a roundabout way to take a pay reduction in order to contribute to his team’s roster. In Stillwater, Okla., Oklahoma State reduced coach Mike Gundy’s salary to direct it to the athlete revenue-sharing efforts.

Starting last month with the basketball signing period and continuing during the football signing period in December, some schools have already started to distribute revenue-sharing agreements to high school prospects or college transfers that kick in once the settlement is implemented in July.

Other schools are handling this transition period — from NIL collective to direct school pay — differently. Their collectives are still striking deals with athletes. Those deals are then assigned to the university once the settlement is implemented in July. All of these contracts are contingent on the settlement’s final approval in April.

Schools, for years using football profits to subsidize non-revenue producing Olympic sports, gaudy facilities projects and multi-million-dollar coaching contracts, are furiously scrambling for cash to pay athletes in a competitive recruiting environment. Even some of the most lucrative and valuable football brands find themselves in a money-crunching position.

They've committed millions of dollars to coaching and staff salaries, must continue to operate dozens of money-losing sports programs to adhere to Title IX and find themselves, in some cases, with annual eight-figure debt service fees for facilities projects.

Administrators are working to uncover new revenue streams, some of them even seeking private-equity dollars and others striking naming rights and sponsorship deals.