Fabien Lovett is working his way into game shape, now 10 days out from Florida State’s season opener.

Coach Mike Norvell praised what the redshirt senior defensive tackle brings to the Seminoles and said “today was the most that he’s done.” Lovett had just 10 tackles and a sack in seven games, missing six due to injury, but his impact is in how he defends a gap or takes on double teams and FSU’s defense is statistically far better with him in the game.

“Size, speed, mentality,” Norvell said on Thursday. “He’s a physical presence up front. He’s a great leader for us. He’s really been ramping up here this last week as we’ve been getting closer to kickoff. Today was the most that he’s done. Looks really, really good moving around. Definitely excited about that … Definitely excited about the progress I’ve seen from him and just what he means to our defensive front and the football team.”

Lovett’s return is a welcome sign for the Seminoles, who have depth on the interior of the defensive line with veteran players like Braden Fiske, Josh Farmer, Malcolm Ray and Dennis Briggs but won’t have two-time transfer Darrell Jackson unless he receives a reversal on his appeal to the NCAA. Lawmakers across the state have written to the NCAA on behalf of Jackson.

Below is a screenshot from ESPN's David Hale, who outlined some impressive stats about Lovett's impact when he is on the field and when he's not.