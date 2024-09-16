Mike Norvell hopeful Darius Washington, Jeremiah Byers will play vs. Cal

Florida State's offensive line was placed in quite the predicament pregame Saturday when Darius Washington warmed up but was quickly sidelined.

Coach Mike Norvell didn't use the word "injury" in his interviews postgame on Saturday or Monday, but the shuffle forced Robert Scott to start at left tackle and Jaylen Early to start at right tackle. FSU struggled to move the ball with any consistency on offense, in the air or on the ground, and had just 238 offensive yards in the 20-12 loss to Memphis.

Norvell said it's "promising that we could get one if not both" of Byers and Washington back when FSU (0-3) plays host to California (3-0) on Saturday at 7 p.m. (ESPN2).

"Obviously, JB, we'll see how that's going to progress through the week," Norvell said. "Darius, that was something that happened in pregame. So kind of unexpected. We'll see where that goes as the week kind of progresses."

Shyheim Brown did not play against Memphis, but Norvell said he is "expecting" the safety to play against Cal.

There's no clarity yet on linebacker Cam Riley and wide receiver Jalen Brown, who both walked off the field with undisclosed injuries.

"We'll see how they progress throughout the course of the week," Norvell said. "Both those guys went down there pretty early in the game, and that was a game where we had a lot of guys that had to step up due to different injuries."

