Mike Norvell hopeful that FSU's BC scare will be a wake-up call
Suffice it to say, Florida State's final pre-Clemson warmup was a much tougher test than anticipated.
The expectation entering FSU's road game at Boston College on Saturday was a comfortable win as a four-score favorite and likely not needing to use starters much if at all in the fourth quarter.
The reality was the Seminoles nearly blowing a 21-point second-half lead and having to cling to a 31-29 win over the Eagles, which likely would have been a tie game were it not for a missed extra-point attempt by BC kicker Liam Conner.
At his press conference Monday, FSU head coach Mike Norvell alluded a few times to the fact that a few things going only slightly more in FSU's favor could have drastically changed the outcome of the game and seen FSU run away with a lopsided win.
However, he also mentioned the possibility that the close shave, especially without the cost of a loss, could be just what the Seminoles need at this point in time.
"Ultimately, that game didn't need to be what it was, but maybe it was just the thing that we needed to show the importance of every snap and every rep and every opportunity," Norvell said. "I think our guys, they got the message, and now we have to go do something about it."
After FSU handily beat then-No. 5 LSU back in Week 1, the Seminoles were immediately talked about as a College Football Playoff frontrunner, having cleared one of their two major hurdles in impressive fashion.
When FSU got up 31-10 on BC Saturday, fans and media definitely considered the win a certainty. It's fair to wonder if the same could be said for the players. Despite Norvell urging his coaches to keep that edge with their players despite the 21-point lead, it felt like the Seminoles failed in that mission.
"There in the course of that game, I don't know that we always played with the edge that we're accustomed to..." Norvell said. "I told the team after the game, that's where the killer instinct has to set up. Like, this is done. I'm going to finish better than what it was, pissed off at the fact that we started off not as good as we needed to. And we didn't have that. Now you address it. You point it out."
The encouraging thing for Norvell is he saw his team respond on a few fronts in the 48 hours since the game ended.
For one, he liked the response he saw from his team Sunday night in its return to the practice field. That practice is normally used for addressing issues that emerged in the previous days' game and there were certainly quite a few things on that front to examine Sunday night.
"A lot of things to be able to learn from from that game. Definitely our players were upset. We're all glad we won, but players are upset for some of the things that we put on film that we've stayed away from early in the season," Norvell said. "A great opportunity to go correct it. I thought they came back with a great edge in practice (Sunday) night. I thought there was a great effort."
Additionally, Norvell was encouraged by what he saw in the team meeting room as they rewatched and examined the game film together.
A big part of the Seminoles' defensive struggles were in third-down situations. FSU allowed BC to convert third downs of 14, 17 and even 20 yards Saturday.
As he was with the practice performance on Sunday, Norvell was encouraged by the accountability he heard in these moments.
"You've got to be able to have that real talk and you have to be honest. One of my favorite things from yesterday is I sit in there, we're in the meetings, and you turn on a play where there's a defense we called we practiced 190-plus times since we started in fall camp, and we busted it three times in the game. That's probably as much as we've done it. For that to show up with three (missed assignments), why does that happen? What occurred? Our players, I heard ownership yesterday..." Norvell said. "You can find a million different excuses or reasons why it did or this motion was this or that happened. But ultimately, with the ownership of the action and then the humility in the correction or the improvement, that's something that we have to have.
"That's what I love about this game because it mimics life so much. Nobody wants to come up short. Nobody wants to have an embarrassing moment. Nobody wants to not look or perform at a level that you're capable of. But when it happens, what steps are you willing to take to get better from it? That's where I was proud."
The case can be made that the timing of FSU's blip, undesirable as it may be, couldn't be much better. FSU would have surely preferred a stress-free win and no interruption to the Seminoles' hype train.
That near-derailment, though, should re-center the team this week. The case can be made whether or not the Seminoles needed that entering their most anticipated ACC game of the season. They likely would have been up for the game at Clemson regardless of Saturday's result.
But it's hard to argue that a wake-up call can do anything except help.
"I don't think there's going to be a whole lot of motivational talks needed, but I'm sure going to give them because I just want our guys better than they've ever been. That's the opportunity that we'll be able to sit here 3:30, 3:45 on Saturday and know whether we accomplished that or we didn't," Norvell said. "If that's the case, I've got a lot of confidence in what we'll be able to do and I'll be able to live with whatever the result it. But we're going to play our best game. That's what I want to see. I believe in this team. I believe in who I coach. I believe in the coaches that we have. So I'm excited about this week of preparation and really looking forward to them capitalizing on the moment."
