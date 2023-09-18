Suffice it to say, Florida State's final pre-Clemson warmup was a much tougher test than anticipated. The expectation entering FSU's road game at Boston College on Saturday was a comfortable win as a four-score favorite and likely not needing to use starters much if at all in the fourth quarter. The reality was the Seminoles nearly blowing a 21-point second-half lead and having to cling to a 31-29 win over the Eagles, which likely would have been a tie game were it not for a missed extra-point attempt by BC kicker Liam Conner. At his press conference Monday, FSU head coach Mike Norvell alluded a few times to the fact that a few things going only slightly more in FSU's favor could have drastically changed the outcome of the game and seen FSU run away with a lopsided win. However, he also mentioned the possibility that the close shave, especially without the cost of a loss, could be just what the Seminoles need at this point in time. "Ultimately, that game didn't need to be what it was, but maybe it was just the thing that we needed to show the importance of every snap and every rep and every opportunity," Norvell said. "I think our guys, they got the message, and now we have to go do something about it." After FSU handily beat then-No. 5 LSU back in Week 1, the Seminoles were immediately talked about as a College Football Playoff frontrunner, having cleared one of their two major hurdles in impressive fashion. When FSU got up 31-10 on BC Saturday, fans and media definitely considered the win a certainty. It's fair to wonder if the same could be said for the players. Despite Norvell urging his coaches to keep that edge with their players despite the 21-point lead, it felt like the Seminoles failed in that mission. "There in the course of that game, I don't know that we always played with the edge that we're accustomed to..." Norvell said. "I told the team after the game, that's where the killer instinct has to set up. Like, this is done. I'm going to finish better than what it was, pissed off at the fact that we started off not as good as we needed to. And we didn't have that. Now you address it. You point it out."

The encouraging thing for Norvell is he saw his team respond on a few fronts in the 48 hours since the game ended. For one, he liked the response he saw from his team Sunday night in its return to the practice field. That practice is normally used for addressing issues that emerged in the previous days' game and there were certainly quite a few things on that front to examine Sunday night. "A lot of things to be able to learn from from that game. Definitely our players were upset. We're all glad we won, but players are upset for some of the things that we put on film that we've stayed away from early in the season," Norvell said. "A great opportunity to go correct it. I thought they came back with a great edge in practice (Sunday) night. I thought there was a great effort." Additionally, Norvell was encouraged by what he saw in the team meeting room as they rewatched and examined the game film together. A big part of the Seminoles' defensive struggles were in third-down situations. FSU allowed BC to convert third downs of 14, 17 and even 20 yards Saturday. As he was with the practice performance on Sunday, Norvell was encouraged by the accountability he heard in these moments.

