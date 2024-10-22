Mike Norvell hopes Miami week brings out the best in his skidding FSU team

Florida State-Miami week always brings a different type of energy.

It's an incredibly storied rivalry with a history full of teams busting at the seams with talent and moments that stand out in college football lore. For a time, it felt like every season's FSU-Miami game had legitimate national championship implications. The schools won a combined seven national titles between 1987 and 2001.

You can make the case that this year's game could have national implications just like last year's did. This time, though, it's not the Seminoles who have something significant to play for.

Miami enters this week's game at Hard Rock Stadium (7 p.m. on ESPN) ranked sixth nationally and 7-0 on the season. FSU, meanwhile, is 1-6 for the first time in 49 years and has seen what was expected to be at least a solid season devolve into disaster.

Don't tell FSU head coach Mike Norvell that his team has nothing to play for vs. Miami, though.

"Obviously this is a huge week for our football program," Norvell said. "I mean, this game is a game that we have an emphasis on 365 days a year ... It's a year-long process to put yourself in the best position for when this week shows up that you can go play your best. That's an absolute necessity for us this year as we get ready to kick it off and go on the road."

Norvell -- who has made a habit of not saying the names of FSU's primary rivals in any of his press conferences -- doesn't fit into the mold of how many coaches talk publicly about rivalries.

Most coaches will say, whether they really believe it or not, that they view all games equally and try not to put an extra emphasis on any games, be they against rivals or top-ranked opponents.

Norvell doesn't shy away from putting extra importance on games like FSU's matchups against Miami and Florida. Perhaps because he knows those games mean more to fans, he admits they mean more to him.

"When you come into this week, I mean, it's different. I'm not one of those coaches that say every game is the same. No. I love these games," Norvell said of Miami week. "I love the fact we get to be a part of it. No matter what, people will remember this game. These players, the opportunity they have to compete in it, to be a part of it. We got a lot of players from South Florida, but I don't care where you're from. This game is the tradition, rivalry, you go back throughout all the years and no matter where you're from, the country is going to still be watching what happens in this game."