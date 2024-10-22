Mike Norvell hopes Miami week brings out the best in his skidding FSU team

in other news
Florida State-Miami week always brings a different type of energy.
It's an incredibly storied rivalry with a history full of teams busting at the seams with talent and moments that stand out in college football lore. For a time, it felt like every season's FSU-Miami game had legitimate national championship implications. The schools won a combined seven national titles between 1987 and 2001.
You can make the case that this year's game could have national implications just like last year's did. This time, though, it's not the Seminoles who have something significant to play for.
Miami enters this week's game at Hard Rock Stadium (7 p.m. on ESPN) ranked sixth nationally and 7-0 on the season. FSU, meanwhile, is 1-6 for the first time in 49 years and has seen what was expected to be at least a solid season devolve into disaster.
Don't tell FSU head coach Mike Norvell that his team has nothing to play for vs. Miami, though.
"Obviously this is a huge week for our football program," Norvell said. "I mean, this game is a game that we have an emphasis on 365 days a year ... It's a year-long process to put yourself in the best position for when this week shows up that you can go play your best. That's an absolute necessity for us this year as we get ready to kick it off and go on the road."
Norvell -- who has made a habit of not saying the names of FSU's primary rivals in any of his press conferences -- doesn't fit into the mold of how many coaches talk publicly about rivalries.
Most coaches will say, whether they really believe it or not, that they view all games equally and try not to put an extra emphasis on any games, be they against rivals or top-ranked opponents.
Norvell doesn't shy away from putting extra importance on games like FSU's matchups against Miami and Florida. Perhaps because he knows those games mean more to fans, he admits they mean more to him.
"When you come into this week, I mean, it's different. I'm not one of those coaches that say every game is the same. No. I love these games," Norvell said of Miami week. "I love the fact we get to be a part of it. No matter what, people will remember this game. These players, the opportunity they have to compete in it, to be a part of it. We got a lot of players from South Florida, but I don't care where you're from. This game is the tradition, rivalry, you go back throughout all the years and no matter where you're from, the country is going to still be watching what happens in this game."
Miami holds a 35-33 lead in the all-time series vs. FSU entering this year's game. Of late, the rivalry has been one of runs. FSU enters this year's UM game on a three-game winning streak over the Hurricanes and previously had a seven-game winning streak from 2010 through 2016. Between those stretches of success, Miami won four straight games over the Seminoles from 2017 through 2020.
FSU is not at all expected to make it four straight wins over the Hurricanes this weekend in Miami Gardens. The Seminoles are 21.5-point underdogs as of Monday afternoon. That shouldn't come as a surprise considering FSU is 132nd in scoring offense this season (15.0) while the Hurricanes are second (48.3).
"This is a team that's playing at a very high level. Undefeated this season. Top 10 ranking. I'm excited for what we have in front of us," Norvell said of Miami. "It's going to be a great challenge but a great opportunity. I know our guys are excited for the chances to go down there and compete. I'm looking forward to a great week of preparation."
There's no direct comparison point in the modern history of the FSU-Miami rivalry for this much of a discrepancy between teams. The last time before this season FSU was 1-6 was in 1975. The last time Miami was 1-6 was...1975.
While the Hurricanes have been the lesser program nationally over the last 20ish years, they haven't entered an FSU game with a sub-.500 record since 1997.
There have been at least a few times throughout the rivalry where a team that appears worse on paper has made a game out of a circumstance where it wasn't really expected.
The 2018 FSU team entered Willie Taggart's first clash with Miami possessing a 3-2 record. The Seminoles, having already lopsidedly lost 30-7 at Syracuse, failed to score a touchdown in a 24-3 home loss to Virginia Tech and nearly lost to an FCS opponent were not viewed favorably.
By comparison, the 2018 Hurricanes were 4-1 and ranked 16th nationally entering that year's FSU game in Miami Gardens. So the 14-point point spread in favor of Miami was no surprise.
And yet, the Seminoles should have won that game. They held a 27-7 lead early in the third quarter before collapsing and allowing the Hurricanes to rally for a 28-27 win.
That wouldn't have been as dire an upset as it would be if this FSU team pulled off the win this weekend. However, it speaks to how wild and unexpected rivalries can be.
That's just the type of chaos Norvell is counting on this weekend in enemy territory.
"We are disappointed with where we are sitting right now. Like I said, it's everything that's gone into it. It has a huge effect on our program, on the guys, just each experience," Norvell said. "But definitely am excited for our guys, for the guys that are new to the program and maybe this is their first opportunity for them to go and have this experience (vs. Miami).
"Excited to see our guys pour everything they have to go showcase the best of who we are and what we're all about."
