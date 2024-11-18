Mike Norvell mixing coaching, hiring process over final weeks of FSU season

"Some of the changes there around the program, I think guys have handled it really well," Norvell said at his Monday press conference. "Obviously everybody has feelings about that, coaches, players, all of us, just anytime you do have change, but I thought they did an outstanding job of coming in, focusing on the moment, continuing to push and work and just looking to play our best game here this week and going to be able to put that on display."

In what could have been a rocky week in the immediate wake of drastic change, Norvell was pleased with how everyone in his program, coaches and players alike, attacked the bye week.

This led to the Seminoles' two bye-week practices seeing other staff members take on larger roles and players getting acclimated to life without their primary position coach at wideout and on the offensive line.

Norvell would obviously love to end the season on a winning streak to build some momentum into the offseason. He said Monday he's focused on maximizing what his team can accomplish this week. However, he also admitted to spending some time during the bye week talking to and evaluating people for the three open coaching vacancies on his staff.

This after both Norvell and FSU director of athletics Michael Alford said last week that there was quite a bit of interest in the open coordinator positions at FSU.

"This last week, there was a lot working through it. Even throughout the course of this past weekend, it was a lot of time that I poured into that, whether it was conversations, whether it was evaluation, where there's been a really good amount of interest in the positions. So just kind of sequencing through what could be the right fit in each of the roles," Norvell said. "There will be time that I have kind of sectioned off throughout the week that I'm going to be able to have the best balance that I can have. I want to pour everything that I have into these players and the opportunity for the week that's ahead, but where there are moments and chances for me to focus on the coaching whether it's search or continuing to go through that process, obviously I'm going to be able to do that to the best of my abilities with that and I think I've got a great structure to be able to make that happen."

With the early signing period set to begin Dec. 4 -- only four days after FSU's season ends -- the onus will be on Norvell to assemble a staff as quickly as possible once the season comes to an end.

Obviously, coaches in certain jobs may not be able to immediately publicly accept positions if they are coaching in conference championship games that week or wrapping up recruiting classes at their current schools.

However, Norvell remains hopeful that the vision will become more clear shortly after the season comes to an end. There could potentially even be some announcements not long after FSU's season ends, he hinted at Monday.

"We're working through the process, but like I said last week, ideally when the regular season ends you'd like to be able to have a really strong direction of where it's going..." Norvell said. "There could be guys that assume roles really quick after the season ends. There's still a lot of ebb and flow before decisions are made on who's going to take those positions and obviously all the conversations that surround that."