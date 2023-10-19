The midseason honors for Florida State and coach Mike Norvell continue to pour in.

Norvell has been named to the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year midseason watch list, honoring 20 of the nation's top college football coaches from Power 5 and Group of 5 conferences. First-year coaches are not eligible.

FSU (6-0, 4-0 ACC) has won 12 straight games under Norvell going into Saturday's top-20 matchup with Duke (7:30 p.m. on ABC).

Earlier this week, Norvell was named to the Bear Bryant coach of the year watch list.

The Dodd Trophy is presented to the head coach of a team that enjoys success on the field "while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity — the three pillars of legendary coach Bobby Dodd's coaching philosophy."

The watch list was created through a selection process by the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc., taking into consideration each program’s graduation rate, Graduation Success Rate (GSR), commitment to service and charity in the community, on-field success thus far for the 2023 season and Academic Progress Rate (APR). Coaches named to this year’s midseason watch list were required to have an APR of 965 or higher.

Beyond Norvell, among the 20 candidates include UNC's Mack Brown and Duke's Mike Elko in the ACC. Georgia's Kirby Smart, Alabama's Nick Saban, Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz and Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin are the SEC candidates.

A panel consisting of previous winners, national media, a member of the Dodd family and a College Football Hall of Fame member will identify the final list of potential recipients at the conclusion of the 2023 season. The winner of the 2023 Dodd Trophy Presented by PNC Bank will be announced in Atlanta during the week of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.