Florida State's 31-28 win over No. 5-ranked North Carolna was the first win over a top-five team for FSU since 2014 (Notre Dame) and Mike Norvell's first such quality win as a head coach.

Norvell admitted that QB Jordan Travis' health limited his usage in the second half but called the sophomore quarterback a "warrior." Stay connected to Warchant.com for more coverage from the upset win.

