 Norvell on big picture momentum after Florida State win over North Carolina
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-17 23:31:55 -0500') }} football Edit

Warchant TV: Mike Norvell on FSU 31-28 upset win over North Carolina

Aslan Hajivandi • Warchant
Director of Digital Media
@AslanHodges

Florida State's 31-28 win over No. 5-ranked North Carolna was the first win over a top-five team for FSU since 2014 (Notre Dame) and Mike Norvell's first such quality win as a head coach.

Norvell admitted that QB Jordan Travis' health limited his usage in the second half but called the sophomore quarterback a "warrior." Stay connected to Warchant.com for more coverage from the upset win.

ALSO SEE: Complete breakdown of comments by Norvell and players following the game

-----

Don't miss our great Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial

----------------------------------------------------

Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}