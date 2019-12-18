FSU head football coach Mike Norvell made the most of his 10 days on the job in his first test leading the program by filling major needs on the roster in the early signing period. Norvell gushed when talking about the two quarterbacks who signed and complimented the former and current staff for keeping the class largely in tact. Norvell added he expects a few more additions in the days to come.

CYBER MONDAY EXTENDED ** Get 50% off a new Warchant subscription **