Mike Norvell open to all things as FSU coordinator hiring processes begins

When it comes to Florida State's searches for a new offensive and defensive coordinator this offseason, everything is on the table.
FSU head coach Mike Norvell said as much at his press conference Monday, the day after he fired offensive coordinator Alex Atkins, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and wide receivers coach Ron Dugans.
He knows how precarious a spot the Seminoles are in and that everything needs to be evaluated.
He also shared that even though it had been less than 24 hours at the time of his press conference from when the dismissals were announced, he's received a great deal of interest in the openings.
"Even in a very short period of time, had some tremendous interest in positions and roles even from guys at the next level (the NFL)," Norvell said.
The timing of these moves is quite challenging given the recruiting calendar. In-person recruiting goes dead on Sunday, Dec. 1 (the day after FSU's regular-season finale vs. Florida) and the early signing period begins mere days later from Dec. 4-6.
While Norvell would love to have new coaches in line for the early signing period, he realizes that may not happen and is more focused on making the right hires than making quick ones.
"I'd love to say that December 1st would be a great day to finish the season. But how real is that going to be? Obviously, I want to respect everybody as they're going through their process, guys playing in championship games. We're going to respect the process of what that could be ... " Norvell said. "We're going to evaluate all things just to be right. Obviously we want to make sure that in all decisions that we want to be able to expedite the process as much as we can, but as long as it's right. Would it be good for guys on signing day to know exactly who's going to be in place? Yes. But I'm going to communicate as much as I possibly can with the guys that are committed to us, kind of where that journey has taken us, and we'll make the best decision when the time is right."
When it comes to the offensive coordinator position, Norvell confirmed what he acknowledged as a possibility a few weeks ago: If the right candidate presents himself, the head coach is open to allowing the new OC to bring in a new offense and take over playcalling duties.
Norvell has served as the primary offensive playcaller in each of his first nine years as a head coach and many years before that as an offensive coordinator. While that has often been a strength of his, this year's FSU team now ranks dead last out of 134 FBS teams this season in scoring offense at 13.3 points per game.
"I would say yes. All those conversations are real," Norvell said when asked if he could see a scenario of bringing in a new OC and running their offense. "We haven't been good enough offensively this year. It's been awful. We all know it. We've all watched it. There's been plenty of reasons for that and there's been plenty of things that we have to improve and be better.
"My job is to evaluate every part of our program, what we're doing, how we're doing it, and then make the best choice of where are we going to take the biggest steps obviously as fast as possible to be able to go be what I know we're capable of becoming. So yes to all questions. I will evaluate all those things, and everything is on the table."
When it comes to both coordinators, it also sounds like Norvell isn't set on bringing someone he has familiarity with as a former colleague. While many coaches prefer to add people to their staff who they have previous worked with or had a working relationship with, Norvell knows nothing can be ruled out based on where the Seminoles sit at 1-9 this season.
"I'm open to all things as we move forward because it still comes down to this being the best fit for Florida State," Norvell said. "I've got a lot of confidence in the coaches that we have. I've got a lot of confidence in the players that we have. But at the end of the day, we've got to make it right. The willingness to do the hard thing and the willingness to take the steps and the accountability for all of us is a necessity. We'll keep an open door to all of it."
