Mike Norvell open to all things as FSU coordinator hiring processes begins

When it comes to Florida State's searches for a new offensive and defensive coordinator this offseason, everything is on the table.

FSU head coach Mike Norvell said as much at his press conference Monday, the day after he fired offensive coordinator Alex Atkins, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and wide receivers coach Ron Dugans.

He knows how precarious a spot the Seminoles are in and that everything needs to be evaluated.

He also shared that even though it had been less than 24 hours at the time of his press conference from when the dismissals were announced, he's received a great deal of interest in the openings.

"Even in a very short period of time, had some tremendous interest in positions and roles even from guys at the next level (the NFL)," Norvell said.

The timing of these moves is quite challenging given the recruiting calendar. In-person recruiting goes dead on Sunday, Dec. 1 (the day after FSU's regular-season finale vs. Florida) and the early signing period begins mere days later from Dec. 4-6.

While Norvell would love to have new coaches in line for the early signing period, he realizes that may not happen and is more focused on making the right hires than making quick ones.

"I'd love to say that December 1st would be a great day to finish the season. But how real is that going to be? Obviously, I want to respect everybody as they're going through their process, guys playing in championship games. We're going to respect the process of what that could be ... " Norvell said. "We're going to evaluate all things just to be right. Obviously we want to make sure that in all decisions that we want to be able to expedite the process as much as we can, but as long as it's right. Would it be good for guys on signing day to know exactly who's going to be in place? Yes. But I'm going to communicate as much as I possibly can with the guys that are committed to us, kind of where that journey has taken us, and we'll make the best decision when the time is right."



