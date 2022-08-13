Mike Norvell pleased with how FSU handled 'Identity Week', second scrimmage

Florida State closed out its most intense week of preseason camp Saturday night with the second scrimmage of the fall. Unfortunately, severe weather again prevented the team from scrimmaging on the field at Doak Campbell Stadium, moving the scrimmage inside FSU's Indoor Practice Facility. But FSU coach Mike Norvell was proud of how this sudden change didn't throw off the team whatsoever. He praised what was a energetic scrimmage and an enthusiastic end to the team's "Identity Week," which he says taught him a lot about the team's mentality. Here are the best quotes from Norvell, FSU offensive coordinator Alex Atkins, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and special teams coordinator/defensive ends coach John Papuchis from after Saturday's scrimmage.

Norvell on what he learned about team's identity this week "I think it's a team that's tough. I think they're building their mental toughness. Their physical toughness is something that's shown up. And they're passionate. You guys, seeing that yesterday in a day that didn't start the way it needed to, you see the energy, you see the excitement, the competitiveness. That showed up again tonight. Tonight, I was disappointed we weren't going in Doak. I wanted to be able to do that. But the uncertainty of time and how long a delay would be, we decided we wanted to get to work. I want these guys to have these next two days. And so we went ahead and moved it to the IPF and it was great energy. And I thought they came out to compete today. And that was really, really pleasing for me just coupled with just the schedule of what we've held leading up to this point. I do believe it's a team that they really love to compete. We've got to continue to clean up the details. We're going to continue to focus on those little things. But I like the identity of what they're showing. And it's a team that definitely cares about each other.

Norvell on how the backup quarterbacks handled a larger role in this scrimmage “I’ve got to go back and watch all of the film, but I thought they both made good checks, pushed the ball down the field well. They didn’t seem uncomfortable. When you are looking at quarterbacks, and especially young quarterbacks, when they are able to take control of it and make different calls with different things that they are seeing while still being able to play really fast within the system. I’ll probably have more details, but there really wasn’t anything with any of the quarterbacks that you come out of tonight like, ‘Oh man.’ There was no glaring issue. They were putting us in a good position. There are always going to be some details and some fundamental things that we will continue to work and just going through progressions. But all in all, I thought it was a good day.”

Norvell on the state of the depth chart entering the final week of preseason camp “I think we have a pretty good sense of the guys who have shown the consistency and will be able to help us. Now, the extent of that is still unknown. What I like is, I do think we have depth. I do think we have guys who can help this team, certain positions more than others. But what that is going to look like come gameday, that’s a daily process. That’s going to go all the way up until we kickoff. Just showing that consistency, playmaking ability and whatever your role is. We’ve had some guys who have really emerged and stood out. They’ve got to continue to do that then we will be able to, probably midweek, get a little bit more solidified of who is going to be in those top couple groups. Some guys will just need a little bit more time to develop, whether it’s in the season or even for future seasons. But like I said, I like this group. And I like the work that they’ve put in. I think we are in a good place. We’ve just got to get better.”

Atkins on wide receiver Johnny Wilson "Johnny shows a lot of toughness and that's what I like about Johnny. He's a very mild-mannered cool guy, but when he's on the field, he shows toughness in blocking, in route running, in the violence that he plays with. I think he wants that toughness (in coaching). If we were coaching him any other way, he'd be disappointed. He likes the rough coaching, in your face, correction at the time. I think that's unlocking his potential. He's kind of stringing some days together where he's operating the way he needs to operate. I've been proud of his work, but I'm really proud of the look that he has when he's out there, the focus, the sideline, the detail. He's doing a good job."

Atkins on how he has tested his offensive line "I threw some monkey wrenches at them. I make it as uncomfortable as possible. I told a couple of guys that played right all camp that they're playing left today. I told some guys that they've been playing right to play left. I threw some monkey wrenches at them, which caused more focus stuff. We've got to correct that. In this game, as it's flowing, we want to build continuity, but we've also got to be able to operate when there is no continuity. You've got to train for both instances. But what I liked about today was I thought we operated well. I thought the snaps were good from the young guys that played, we rotated a lot of guys. We're gonna have about four or five guys that can play that position outside of the ones we already have so just building that depth. This is the time to stress them and this is the time to make it uncomfortable. This is the time to say. 'Alright, you played right all camp. Now you're playing left today,' and tell them that right before we go out there. Just trying to see what their response is because those situations are going to come up so we have to train for them." Atkins on how team communication has grown "I've been really pleased with it. When you build a team, we brought in a lot of new people so competition is high and you're always concerned with hating and fakeness, acting like I'm for the team but I'm not because things are not going well for me. That was a big thing in challenging the offense was let's get rid of the fakeness, let's get rid of the hate. Let's put it all on the table and say this is what it is and let's learn how to genuinely be happy for one of our teammates. If that's you, you're gonna want that same support. So let's go compete, let's go fight it out, but let's support each other real, genuinely, and not the fake all-star team kind of deal. I think I've been more pleased with that than anything. I see guys after a completion celebrate. I see them after an incompletion say, 'That's ok. You're good,' instead of, 'Oh, I wish that was me.' I've been really pleased with the unity of the offense and the way they are supporting each other and really challenging each other also."

Fuller on his assessment of the defense's performance in the scrimmage "I thought we played hard. I thought we played with good energy level. Gave up a couple explosives. Credit to the offense, I thought they executed at the extra high level. They did a nice job tonight. I thought they ran hard and created some big plays. They capitalized on any mistakes we made. What I was excited about was when explosives did happen, it’s the way we turned around and played the red zone. We battled on multiple occasions with that first group when the ball got down in there. So those are good things to see, after a play and however it get down there our guys stood up, communicate through it, and definitely took advantage of some opportunities to play stout in the red zone. Those things were good." Fuller on safety Jammie Robinson "Jammie's trying to play as hard as he can every rep. Whether it's special teams, right now he’s starting on kickoff and punt and we're pushing him and he’s obviously playing a lot of snaps on defense. And we're moving him around some to try to create flexibility for our defense and to be able to showcase his talents. And Jammie's really come on these last couple practices. He's playing really hard. He's playing fast. And we got to clean up a few of his angles on some, but I know what Jammie’s about. I'm looking forward to coaching him. I'm looking forward to pushing them and he's pushing the other guys and this team's important to him."