Mike Norvell says change is coming at FSU but hopes season ends well first

With Florida State sitting at 1-8, thoughts about the Florida State football program have understandably drifted to the pending offseason.

Even though the Seminoles still have three games left, conversations about the Seminoles have pivoted to which members of the coaching staff will be retained, which players will return and what positions need to be addressed most heavily in the transfer portal this offseason.

By now, it seems clear that FSU head coach Mike Norvell won't be making any in-season changes to his coaching staff. There are no in-season changes that can be made to the roster in terms of adding players.

The stagnancy to date from Norvell has frustrated some, especially as more and more losses have piled up this season with no improvements to note in any phase of the team.

For the first time this season, though, he did acknowledge that changes are coming at his Monday press conference to begin Notre Dame week.

"I can tell you that there's going to be a change in what we've seen from this year to this next year coming up..." Norvell said Monday. "I am aware of where we are, the things that have happened, some of the things that I'm evaluating throughout the course of the season, evaluating over the course of the last few years of, one, why did this happen, why have we come up short, and then what are the issues and what can be done, changed, addressed, all of it, that's going to allow us to take a monumental step here this next year and for the future of the program.

"I do believe in the guys that are in that locker room, do believe in the potential of what we have. We've got to do a better job of making sure that the application of the things that we work, the things that we train, the things that we do, that the evaluation of the positions we're putting guys in and sometimes the guys that we have, where can we improve that. All those factors are going to continue to be evaluated."

Throughout the early stretch of this season, Norvell talked often about how the team he saw on the practice field was totally different from the one that showed up in games. Recently, though, talk of something not connecting has largely dissipated as the season became less and less salvageable.