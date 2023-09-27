Darrel Jackson is practicing with a purpose. And it's a delayed purpose.

The two-time transfer defensive tackle will be able to play in a bowl game for Florida State, coach Mike Norvell said after Wednesday's practice. Norvell was asked about the chance Jackson could play after the semester break.

"Postseason will be a reality for Darrell as we get to that point," Norvell said. "He’s working. I’ve been really proud of him. He’s getting good work. He’s approaching every day the way we want him to approach it. He’s getting better. He’s continuing to push. He’s trying to go into every week as if he was playing. It can be hard. It’s hard for a young man that knows that (he’s) not going to be able to get on the field on Saturday."

FSU (4-0) still has a long season ahead after the bye week, with eight games remaining in the regular season. The Seminoles will next face Virginia Tech on Oct. 7.

Adding Jackson could be a difference-maker for a coaching staff that has emphasized accumulating depth on the defensive line. Norvell has often remarked that recent national champions (ahem, Georgia) have build physical and athletic lines but ones that have depth and keep snap counts lower in an effort to rest tackles and ends.

Jackson had 22 tackles at Maryland in 2021 before transferring to Miami. He had 29 tackles and three sacks for the Hurricanes last fall before deciding to transfer to FSU to be closer to his mom, who has been battling health issues. The NCAA denied Jackson's waiver in August, although he has been able to practice and could very well jump into the rotation for the postseason.

"Seeing the improvement out there on the practice field," Norvell said. "Just excited for what that’s going to be when he’s cleared to play."