Although the FSU quarterback competition is down a man for the foreseeable future with Chubba Purdy's undisclosed injury, those continuing to vie for the position have not relented. Following Tuesday's practice, head football coach Mike Norvell praised the progress of James Blackman through the first half of preseason camp. Norvell also shared an anecdote of a defensive star helping coach up an opposing wideout and how that is the hallmark of a player showing his greatness and lifting up the team.

FSU will return to practice on Wednesday morning.

Don't miss our great FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial.