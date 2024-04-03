Mike Norvell will be the featured speaker at the Seminole Showcase Preview to benefit for the Battle’s End, an NIL collective that works with FSU’s football and golf teams, on Friday, April 19. Norvell will provide a review of the progress his 2024 football team has made this spring and let fans know what to look for at the Seminole Showcase on Saturday.

Tickets are on sale at MoonEvents.com.

The event, which will be live streamed, will provide fans an opportunity to gather to talk about football with current and past players, coaches, staff and media, and to bid on silent auction items, including autographed memorabilia from current and past players as well as items from the community.

Light hors d’oeuvres will be served with a cash bar at the Moon on April 19 from 5-7:30 p.m. Fans will also enjoy the silent auction, which will be filled with autographed memorabilia, restaurant and merchant offerings, as well as extra tickets and parking to games FSU fans can’t attend

The Battle’s End was founded to build a sustainable, best-in-class NIL operation for Florida State’s student-athletes.

“The importance of success in the NIL space is obvious, so it’s critical for all of us to be intentional, and aspirational in our efforts,” said FSU Vice President and athletics director Michael Alford. “This is a time of tremendous opportunities for fans to invest in our student-athletes’ personal success and to engage directly with them, in addition to providing unparalleled impact on our performance in all facets of competition.”

"I can speak for everyone associated with The Battle's End when I say we are very proud of the support we have given Coach Norvell and his staff as they continue to take the program back to national prominence,” said Ingram Smith, Chief Executive Officer of the Battle’s End. “Last year’s historic 13-0 campaign reminded the college football world that FSU is an elite program and intends to be a force for many years to come. Our support for FSU athletes is made possible by our members and supporters. The success of events like this one, provide unique value to the TBE community while fueling our ability to provide championship-caliber support."

Fans can support this event by buying tickets at MoonEvents.com, sponsoring a table, donating silent auction items, or becoming a Battle’s End member at TheBattlesEnd.com.

For information on sponsorship or to donate an item, including tickets to the silent auction item, contact Jerry Kutz at 850.508.8690 or jerrykutz939913@gmail.com.