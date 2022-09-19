In the immediate aftermath of Florida State's road win at Louisville, there was no real injury update provided on quarterback Jordan Travis, defensive end Jared Verse or any of the other Seminoles who suffered injuries which prevented them from returning to the game.

At his weekly press conference Monday morning, FSU head coach Mike Norvell shared a bit more of an update, albeit not too specific of one.

"Coming through this weekend, we were able to get further testing and evaluation with all those guys," Norvell said. "With Jordan, Jared, Rob (Scott), Malcolm (Ray), there were a lot of guys that went down at different times throughout the course of that game. I felt very good about where a lot of those reports came back. We'll continue to evaluate it as the week goes on."

Travis, who left the game with a leg injury, shared a similarly non-specific update on his Twitter Saturday night, saying, "Great news… let’s get it." Travis returned to the sidelines for the second half Friday on crutches and sporting a boot on his left foot.