Mike Norvell updates injury statuses of Jordan Travis, Jared Verse, others
In the immediate aftermath of Florida State's road win at Louisville, there was no real injury update provided on quarterback Jordan Travis, defensive end Jared Verse or any of the other Seminoles who suffered injuries which prevented them from returning to the game.
At his weekly press conference Monday morning, FSU head coach Mike Norvell shared a bit more of an update, albeit not too specific of one.
"Coming through this weekend, we were able to get further testing and evaluation with all those guys," Norvell said. "With Jordan, Jared, Rob (Scott), Malcolm (Ray), there were a lot of guys that went down at different times throughout the course of that game. I felt very good about where a lot of those reports came back. We'll continue to evaluate it as the week goes on."
Travis, who left the game with a leg injury, shared a similarly non-specific update on his Twitter Saturday night, saying, "Great news… let’s get it." Travis returned to the sidelines for the second half Friday on crutches and sporting a boot on his left foot.
Asked for clarification on the other players besides Travis, Norvell again cited his previous comment, saying that the players will be evaluated over the course of the week.
Verse and Scott also suffered what appeared to be leg injuries. It bears mentioning that, while Norvell plays injury news close to the chest, he's normally fairly forthcoming if he is informed that injuries will be of the season-ending variety.
"I know these guys put so much into it. So any time they have to miss any amount of time, it hurts," Norvell said. "I hate it for them, but I know they attack the rehab. We've seen that throughout the early part of the season with a lot of guys that have been able to get back and play even maybe what we thought they could. These guys, they're fighters and they're definitely going to work."
FSU hosts Boston College on Saturday at 8 p.m. on ACC Network.
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Spotify