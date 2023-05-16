AMELIA ISLAND — Mike Norvell understands the temptation for Destyn Hill is to make up for lost time. Hill hasn't played a football game since the fall of 2020, and the desire to compete for playing time and make an impression is evident.

"I told him, 'Trust the process.' It's funny because he hit the ground and one of the things that makes him special is that sense of urgency that he brings. He brings an intensity in how he plays and how he prepares. He's been working for a long time, preparing to get here and to be ready to make an impact. I just tell him to trust the process, every day come in and work to be his best.

"He wants it all. That's a great thing to have and a lot of players we bring in bring that same mentality, but you've got to take one step at a time. If he can do that daily, continue to get better, I'm excited to see what he's going to be able to bring."

Norvell and FSU's coaching staff will get their first look at Hill, a four-star receiver from New Orleans' Edna Karr, in the coming months. Coaches have a limited number of hours to work with players in the summertime. Norvell said he's been in contact with Edna Karr coach Brice Brown, who told the Osceola on Friday that Hill has been working out in the school's weight room and on the turf practice field as he prepares for the start of his college career.

"There have been a lot of discussions with his high school coach and people that have been around him," Norvell said. "Where he is coming in, we're excited about. But he's still got to go to practice, got to get ready to do all those things through meetings and all the things that are ahead. ...

"He's been doing all the things that he can do when you want to be out there practicing with teammates. When it is delayed, it's hard. But he's preparing himself and been preparing himself for the opportunity that's ahead so I know he's going to take advantage of it."

FSU lost a productive transfer receiver in Mycah Pittman, who transferred to Utah, as well as Malik McClain, who transferred to Penn State. However, there's still plenty of reasons for optimism about a wide receiver group which brings back Johnny Wilson, contains the breakout start of the spring in Kentron Poitier and a few other promising depth pieces that should give the Seminoles numerous options including Hill.

"I think it's an exciting group to see," Norvell said. "I think we've got high potential with the guys that are within our team. Diversity of skill-set, some guys that have shown some great flashes of what they can do. A really talented group and I think when you look at the newcomers that will be joining, it's got a chance to be a very, very explosive and competitive group.

"We'll be able to show a lot of different personnel distributions and where we're able to align our guys, I think we can create some good matchups. ... Those guys are working hard and trying to build each other in that process."