Mike Norvell valuing recruiting prowess as he reassembles FSU staff

Through his initial rebuild of the Florida State football program, Mike Norvell did a number of things very well.

He rebuilt a culture in desperate need of repair. He helped develop a quarterback previously believed to be a non-factor into an ACC Player of the Year and NFL draft pick. He and his staff expertly navigated the transfer portal, rebuilding their roster impressively well to bring home an ACC Championship in his fourth season atop the program.

However, one looming area where Norvell and his first FSU staff never truly found their footing was in high-school recruiting.

As Norvell prepares to rebuild a new staff this offseason with three coaches already fired and potentially more on the way when the season comes to a close at the end of the month, that is something he's weighing heavily as he reassembles a new staff that will have to rebuild the program which has utterly crumbled this season with a 1-9 record.

"I think that's one of the things that we've got to make sure that the guys that we're bringing are the right fit as coaches, players, everybody involved that really can embrace and help us advance in all those areas," Norvell said. "But absolutely, the recruiting piece of that and the relationship, people that truly enjoy that aspect of this profession and building relationships with the players is going to be critical."

Transition classes after a head-coach firing are never particularly strong given the short timeline to build relationships with commits you inherited and targets you're trying to bring on board in the few weeks before the early signing period begins. Norvell's 2020 transitional class ranked 20th nationally according to Rivals.

After that, there were a few hurdles Norvell and his staff had to clear in recruiting. Most notably, the Coronavirus pandemic shut down in-person recruiting for over a year starting in March 2020, a mere three months after he took the job. This also slowed that recruiting build and FSU's 2021 signing class ranked 27th nationally.

The 2022 class improved a bit to 20th, but then the 2023 class, which signed right after FSU finished the 2022 regular season with a 9-3 record, ranked 26th nationally.

Whatever the reason -- and it wasn't just one thing -- recruiting never really got rolling in the high-school ranks for the Seminoles the last few years. They did well to land highly-coveted commitments in the middle of the cycle, beating out the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Auburn and LSU for a number of blue-chip prospects. However, they also were dealt the blow of losing a top commit each of the last few years during the early signing period.