Mike Norvell wants commits, recruits to be 'a spark' amongst changing staff

Coaching changes are rough for everyone involved.

That certainly extends to the recruits and commits that have had relationships with those same coaches for months, oftentimes years. When those changes come on a larger scale as Florida State's changes have (and will likely continue to), recruits at every position are impacted.

Specifically, Florida State has four offensive line prospects currently committed in its 2025 class — more than any other position. Alex Atkins' dismissal as not only the offensive coordinator but also the offensive lines coach bares extra weight in those who may choose to leave the class and those who may no longer consider the Seminoles as signing day approaches.

Some of Florida State's commitments and remaining targets have publicly reacted to the news of Florida State's dismissal of Atkins, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and wide receivers coach Ron Dugans. Their reactions can be read here on The Osceola message boards.

As for the rest, Mike Norvell privately reached out to every commit in both the 2025 and 2026 classes to brief them on his decisions and what they can expect for the future.

"You spend a lot of time building relationships, and there's times that when those positions change, it's hard for kids. But they also understand all the things that are in store for them and the opportunity that's here has not changed. It's just about being able to share as much as I can with them, just the vision for what's ahead. We all know the expectation ... These are not the results that they've wanted, either, and obviously I think a lot of the guys that we have, they're either committed or guys that are our top targets, they're going to be part of that spark. They're going to be those difference makers that we've talked about throughout the course of the year that I think can come in and be able to put their stamp on this program," Norvell said.

Norvell also took a moment to recall those players that decided to be a similar spark when the program was still recovering earlier in his tenure.

"We saw it a few years ago when we were coming off a couple of underwhelming seasons on the field. Guys made a choice. They've said, 'I want to go and I want to help spark the change.' And they did. You got to lift a championship trophy. You got to win 19 games in a row — I think the second most ever in program history. You got to experience a lot of good things. A lot of those guys are now playing in the National Football League and benefitted from that choice," he continued.