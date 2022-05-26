Minnis to be inducted into FSU athletics hall of fame
With many greats to choose from, Florida State's Sports Hall of Fame is again honoring a key member of the Seminoles’ Dynasty era.
Star wide receiver Marvin “Snoop” Minnis, who helped guide FSU to the 1999 national title and was a 2000 consensus All-American, is set to be inducted into the FSU Hall of Fame.
While FSU hasn't officially announced the news yet, Minnis posted on social media that current 'Noles head coach Mike Norvell broke the news to him Thursday morning.
"I'm so happy! I love FSU and to be inducted into their Hall of Fame means everything to me," Minnis said. "Thank you Florida State!"
At 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds out of Miami's Northwestern High, Minnis came to FSU as part of a loaded 1996 signing class. He finished his career with 115 catches for 2,098 yards and 17 touchdowns.
After redshirting as a freshman, Minnis caught double-digit passes in three straight seasons and emerged as a starter during his sophomore and junior years. He hauled in four passes for 70 yards and a touchdown against his hometown rival Miami in 1998, a 26-14 FSU win.
Minnis caught two passes in FSU's thrilling 1999 national title victory against Virginia Tech, which finished off the first-ever wire-to-wire No.1-ranked season in college football history.
Once fellow FSU great and top receiver Peter Warrick graduated, Minnis was a top target for Heisman Trophy winner Chris Weinke in 2000. He caught 63 passes for 1,340 yards and 11 touchdowns in just 11 games to earn consensus All-America status.
Minnis is perhaps best known for an indelible FSU highlight against Clemson, where he caught a 98-yard touchdown pass on a fake handoff. The play is still tied for the longest in FSU history.
Alongside his FSU teammates, Minnis helped the 'Noles reach three consecutive BCS National Championship games, the first three in history.
