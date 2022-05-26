Minnis to be inducted into FSU athletics hall of fame

With many greats to choose from, Florida State's Sports Hall of Fame is again honoring a key member of the Seminoles’ Dynasty era.

Star wide receiver Marvin “Snoop” Minnis, who helped guide FSU to the 1999 national title and was a 2000 consensus All-American, is set to be inducted into the FSU Hall of Fame.

While FSU hasn't officially announced the news yet, Minnis posted on social media that current 'Noles head coach Mike Norvell broke the news to him Thursday morning.

"I'm so happy! I love FSU and to be inducted into their Hall of Fame means everything to me," Minnis said. "Thank you Florida State!"

