The Florida State football team got more good news on the transfer front Thursday as two Mississippi State defensive transfers have been granted waivers to play immediately by the NCAA.

Jarrian Jones and Fabien Lovett, who both transferred to Florida State from Mississippi State this offseason, have each been granted a transfer waiver allowing for immediate eligibility in the 2020 season, it was announced Thursday.

“We are fired up for Jarrian and Fabien to have this opportunity to compete this season,” head coach Mike Norvell said. “The entire Florida State family is grateful to the NCAA committee for their time considering these appeals for two great young men. Jarrian and Fabien are tremendous football players who have already had a positive impact on our program, and I’m looking forward to seeing that impact continue to grow.”

Jones, a sophomore defensive back, appeared in 11 games with one start and recorded 12 tackles, two pass breakups and one fumble recovery last season as a true freshman. The Magee, Mississippi, native was rated as a four-star prospect and No. 13 overall in Mississippi coming out of Northwest Rankin High School. He was named to the Clarion Ledger Dandy Dozen and was invited to the Under Armour All-America Game and the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game following his senior season. Jones made five interceptions in his prep career, returning three for touchdowns, and also caught 82 passes for 1,772 yards and 26 touchdowns.

“I was happy to get the news that I’m eligible to play this season,” Jones said. “Thank you to everyone at the NCAA for considering my appeal, and a special thank you to the compliance staff and coaches here at FSU for their support. I also want to thank God for his everlasting love. Nole Family, let’s get ready.”

Lovett, a redshirt sophomore defensive tackle, made 13 starts in 15 games played at Mississippi State and recorded 19 tackles, including 2.5 for loss and 1.0 sack. He started all 13 games as a redshirt freshman in 2019 and made a career-high four tackles at Tennessee. In 2018, he earned recognition on the First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to play this season, and I appreciate the committee’s time reviewing my appeal,” Lovett said. “I’d like to thank Florida State’s compliance staff as well as my coaches for their support throughout this process. I’m ready to play ball.”