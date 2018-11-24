The final results are just about in, and the Florida State Seminoles will finish the 2018 regular season as the most penalized team in the country.

South Alabama takes top honors in penalty yardage, but FSU ranks No. 1 -- or is it dead last? -- in total number of penalties.

The Seminoles committed 10 infractions in Saturday's 41-14 loss to rival Florida to finish the 2018 season with 110 penalties in 12 games. The next most penalized FBS teams were Kent State (108) and South Alabama (107).

No other team was even close. (A few teams were still playing late Saturday, but they would have needed to commit 20-plus to threaten the Seminoles.)

And several of the penalties FSU committed on Saturday were devastating. One negated a touchdown, one set up a touchdown for the Gators, and several were very costly in terms of field position.

"Mistakes. We just took turns making mistakes," FSU quarterback Deondre Francois said. "We played an undisciplined game as a team. Gave up big plays on defense and didn't move the ball on offense. And Florida capitalized. ... We just didn't execute."

FSU committed two penalties on its first drive.

Two drives later, the Seminoles had false starts on back-to-back plays.

Early in the second quarter they had another penalty on offense, and it was the most costly yet. After Francois connected with tailback Cam Akers on what appeared to be a 70-yard touchdown, the officials called the play back because receiver Nyqwan Murray reset his position while another player was already in motion.

If the play had stood, FSU would have sliced its early deficit to 10-7. Instead, the Gators would push their lead to 13-0 later in the quarter.

"Those are the penalties that I talked about before -- those are selfish penalties," FSU coach Willie Taggart said. "When you false start, that's selfish. That's something that you've got to do as an individual to make sure that doesn't happen. And those things have killed us throughout the season.