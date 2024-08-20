A common denominator for Haynes King's career: The quarterback's connection to an FSU legend (Chris Weinke), a former FSU coach (Jimbo Fisher) and the current FSU coach (Mike Norvell). All of them have been intrigued by King.

Norvell was Memphis’ coach when he saw King’s skill set early at Longview (Texas) High, where he developed into a three-star quarterback and had 30 touchdowns (20 passing, 10 rushing) in his senior season in 2019.

“We did a satellite camp in East Texas, maybe going into his junior year,” Norvell said. “We offered him that night. I’ve known his dad since I got into coaching. John King is one of the great coaches in the state of Texas. So much respect for him. And a lot of respect for the young man.

"You see his growth throughout his career. I think he’ll be one of the best quarterbacks in the country.”

King signed with Fisher at Texas A&M but threw just 226 passes for 10 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in three seasons. While he battled injuries at Texas A&M, King battled for the starting job and won it multiple times as Fisher praised him for being a “throwback” football player.

But King jumped in the transfer portal after the 2022 season. The first name he heard from was a familiar one in Weinke, Georgia Tech’s quarterbacks coach.

“He was a big part of why I came here,” King said. “He was recruiting me out of high school when he was at Tennessee, and I almost ended up going there because I love the relationship that we had and the person that he was. And then when I got in the portal, he was the first one that hit me up, and he's the biggest reason why I came here.”

King put together the most impressive season of any GT quarterback, throwing for 2,842 yards, 27 touchdowns and 16 interceptions but also running for 737 yards and 10 touchdowns.

For perspective, no GT quarterback has had more combined touchdowns in program history (Joe Hamilton had 35 in 1999). And since 2000, only four ACC quarterbacks surpassed 2,800 passing yards, 25 passing touchdowns, 700 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns in a season — while Virginia Tech’s little-known Jerod Evans was one, the other two were Louisville's Lamar Jackson (twice) and Clemson's Deshaun Watson.

FSU defensive coordinator Adam Fuller said GT's coaches have shown a willingness — or given King the green light — to run regardless of down and distance.

"Anytime you can run the ball, what does that create?" Fuller said. "Bad eyes, shots in the throw game. So it’s being consistent, making sure your eyes are in the right place. Making sure you’re dominating the front so that we can keep some guys playing the deep part of the field."

When he was jokingly told by the Osceola in July that King is far more mobile than the pocket-passer Weinke was in college, the GT quarterback quipped: “He can always throw that Heisman at us and big dog us. We never win those arguments.”



