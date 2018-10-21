Brian Burns was late once Saturday night, but not when it counted.

Burns, who is one of Florida State's three team captains, didn't originally come out with senior center Alec Eberle and junior placekicker Ricky Aguayo for the coin toss before Saturday's game against Wake Forest. He ended up running out of the tunnel with the rest of the Seminoles' players and coaches and then caught up with the other captains on their way out to midfield.

From then on, however, Burns' timing was impeccable.

The Seminoles' star defensive end recorded four tackles and two sacks and was credited with two quarterback hurries in FSU's 38-17 victory -- a win that might not have happened if not for the first of Burns' sacks.

After racing out to an early 10-0 lead, Wake Forest took possession at its own 26-yard line and promptly marched to the Florida State 30. If the Demon Deacons scored again, it would have put a world of pressure on the Seminoles, who had been struggling mightily on both sides of the ball.

But Burns wasn't about to let that happen. He stuffed Wake Forest running back Matt Colburn for no gain on third-and-8 and then sacked Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman on fourth down. Not only did Burns end the Wake drive, but he dropped Hartman for a 10-yard loss.

Six plays later, the Seminoles were in the end zone. Instead of potentially behind down by three scores, they had cut their deficit to 10-7.

"Brian changed the whole momentum of the game," sophomore defensive tackle Marvin Wilson said. "That sack came on that big fourth down, the offense got the ball and scored, and the rest of the game was history."

It might not have been quite that simple, but there was no denying the significance of Burns' sack. After giving up 21 straight points to end the Miami game and then the first 10 points of this contest, the confidence level on the Florida State sideline could not have been very high.

But as soon as Burns raced past Wake left tackle Jake Benzinger and smothered Hartman, the Seminoles suddenly had new life.

"The sideline just became electric," junior linebacker Dontavious Jackson said. "We needed that push. That gave us momentum, and we continued it."

Said Wilson: "It just triggered everybody."