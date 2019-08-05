We'll start with the defense:

* The defensive players split up into several stations to work on individual skills and then rotated through them quickly. One group would hit the sleds to work on tackling, another group would work on pursuit angles, another would focus on ripping the ball away from ballcarriers, and another would run through chutes to practice staying low and running with power.

* Defensive tackle Robert Cooper was not seen during the portion of practice that was open to the media, and it looked like junior Cedric Wood slipped into his spot as the starter on the first-team -- along with Marvin Wilson and Cory Durden. There was a funny moment at that position during one early drill when Wilson simulated a ballcarrier and Wood had to "thud" him and try to rip the ball away. After the collision, Wood -- who is listed at 6-foot-3 and 318 pounds -- turned to Wilson and said, "You're a big (expletive). Did you know that?!" They both laughed as they went to the next drill.

* Assistant coach Mark Snyder continued to spend most of his time with the outside linebackers while Raymond Woodie coached the inside linebackers. A couple of young players really seemed to catch Snyder's attention. He praised redshirt freshman Amari Gainer several times for his explosiveness when hitting tackling dummies, and he also gave a lot of praise to true freshman Derrick McLendon. Both players looked very explosive and agile during those drills. Veterans Leonard Warner and Josh Brown also received positive comments from Snyder.