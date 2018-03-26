Monday marked the first visit to Florida State for four-star safety Trikweze Bridges, and the Seminoles seem to deliver a dynamic first impression on the talented safety from Alabama.

Bridges was able to watch FSU practice in the morning and then spend some time with the Seminoles' coaches, including head coach Willie Taggart and defensive coordinator Harlon Barnett.

"I had a really great time," Bridges said. "I got a chance to talk a lot with Coach Barnett and Coach Taggart. They both told me I'm at the top of the list for them, and they really like my personality off the field."



Bridges also confirmed that he is being recruited as a safety for Florida State.

"He said they want me to come in there and take a spot," the four-star prospect said. "I also thought the practices were great. It was a lot of fun. I really felt it. How the coaches were in practice really stood out to me. They went over there and coached the guys up when they made a mistake, but they didn't do a lot of yelling."

When it came to checking out the campus, the 6-foot-2, 183-pound defensive back loved how Doak Campbell Stadium is so close to academic classrooms and other buildings on campus.

"I liked how the classes, everything is so close," he said. "You could take a skateboard if you wanted to get to everything. Then you also have the dorms right across the street. It's great."

Another exciting moment for Bridges came when he got to put on an FSU jersey for the first time.

"Oh, that felt really good," he said. "I actually had a chance to go onto the field with my shoulder pads and jersey on, so that made it a little more fun. I also got a chance to throw the ball around."

Bridges also enjoyed the opportunity to spend some one-on-one time with Taggart.

"We really didn't get a lot into football," Bridges said. "We talked about me away from football and normal conversations with life. To be honest, I felt like I could relate to everything he was saying. I can relate to him very well."

After the visit concluded, Bridges discussed where things stand with the Seminoles and how he would rate the visit on a scale of 1 to 10.

"Yes sir, I'm actually going to narrow my list down when I get back home," the Alabama product said. "FSU will be in there. I'll probably narrow it down to six or seven. From a scale on how much I liked it, I would give it a nine. What made it so high for me was the atmosphere. I could tell how much Coach Taggart is changing the program here. It's a big family here."