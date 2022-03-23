Montgomery dominates UCF lineup, helps FSU roll to 10-2 victory

Montgomery pitched a career-high seven innings, and his eight strikeouts were just one shy of his career strikeout record set last year against the Knights. Jonah Scolaro struck out the final two UCF batters to close out the win, giving FSU double-digit strikeouts for the 19th time in 20 games.

Sophomore right-hander Carson Montgomery’s season-high eight strikeouts led No. 7 Florida State (14-6) to a 10-2 win over UCF (13-8) on Tuesday night at Dick Howser Stadium. Montgomery has now won his last three starts.

Six runs in the fourth ignited the Seminole offense, featuring Alex Toral’s team-high sixth home run of the season. The first baseman’s two-run homer gave FSU a 3-0 lead, and Toral now leads the team in RBI with 23 on the year.

The offensive efficiency continued in the seventh as six Seminoles reached base and brought home three runs.

Jordan Carrion recorded three hits against the Knights, a season high. James Tibbs tied his career-high with two hits while Reese Albert and Toral were the other Noles with multiple hits. Albert now has a .390 batting average on the season.

UP NEXT:

Wednesday’s game against UCF has been canceled due to weather. Florida State will face Duke (11-10, 2-4 ACC) at home this weekend beginning on Friday at 7 p.m. Parker Messick will start on the mound for the Seminoles. The game will air nationally on ACC Network.

