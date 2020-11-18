More injuries, more uncertainty as FSU tries to find positives in 2020
You could tell from the look on his face, and his response, that Mike Norvell had just about had all the adversity he could take.
The first-year Florida State head football coach tries to be consistently upbeat and positive. He talks about controlling the response and getting better every day, and is almost always lauding the attitude and effort of his players.
But on Wednesday morning, after announcing that freshman quarterback Chubba Purdy would miss the remainder of the season with his ongoing collarbone situation, even the upbeat and positive Norvell couldn't hide the building disappointment.
It came exactly one week after announcing that Marvin Wilson would be missing the rest of the season with an injury and Tamorrion Terry and James Blackman had left the football team.
"It sucks," Norvell said. "I'm just being real. It's the best way I can phrase some of the things that have shown up. In all reality, it's about our response to it. I hate it for anybody that has been injured or missed time or opportunities (for) a lot of things that are really outside of our control.
"But on the flip side of it, we come out and we go to work. ... Every person that is stepping on that field has the mindset and approach to get better and improve."
Norvell said he's never experienced a season anywhere close to this when it comes to injuries. Truthfully, not many coaches have.
All told, Florida State has had 24 players who were on the original depth chart in September miss at least one game with an injury or illness. Fourteen of those 24 have missed multiple games, and five are now out for the season -- Wilson, Devontay-Love Taylor, Meiko Dotson, Jordan Wilson and Purdy.
