News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-14 10:12:15 -0600') }} football Edit

More photos! Florida State football's 2020 Tour of Duty drills

Gene Williams • Warchant
Publisher
@WarchantGene
Williams is the founder and administrator of Warchant.com. He has covered all of FSU's sports with an emphasis on football and football recruiting since the mid-90's.

Florida State's Tour of Duty drills were open to the local media on Thursday. Here's our second look at the action with 40 new photos (part 1 here) of the players and coaches in action including Cornel Jones, Marvin Wilson, Amari Gainer, Tate Rodemaker, Malcolm Ray and many more.

** Observation and analysis from FSU's Tour of Duty **

Don't miss out on our great football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial


----------------------------------------------------

Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}