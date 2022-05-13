More than bragging rights on line when UM visits FSU Baseball this weekend
It's always a big series. No matter what might be on the line in terms of conference standings or postseason implications..
This weekend, though, when No. 21 Florida State welcomes No. 6 Miami to Dick Howser Stadium, there will be even a little more juice than normal.
First and foremost: With another week remaining in the regular season, the Seminoles (30-17, 13-11 in the ACC) could just about clinch an NCAA Tournament berth with a series win over the Top 10 Hurricanes. Moreover, they would stay in contention to be a Top 16 seed and host that first weekend of regional play.
*** Don't miss out on any of our great FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial ***
On the other hand, If Miami wins the series, the Hurricanes (36-12, 17-7) could very well lock up a Top 8 national seed.
So, yeah, there's a lot on the line.
Plus, there's a significant sidebar story of the weekend: Florida State slugger Alex Toral, who leads the team in home runs and RBIs, facing his former team for the first time since transferring after the 2021 season.
"I would say that Miami was a big part of my life," Toral said. "Important years. Four years there. Now, I'm on this side and I'm having a great time. We've got a great opportunity in front of us to play against a really good team at home in front of our great fans.
"It's definitely exciting."
Toral hit 37 home runs for the Hurricanes while in Coral Gables, including an ACC-leading 24 in 2019.
He is no doubt hoping to hit one or two (or more) against his former team this weekend.
His current head coach is just hoping his team can build upon what it has done here recently. The Seminoles are on a four-game winning streak and have won 12 of their last 16 games overall.
Now, they face perhaps their toughest test of the season against the Hurricanes, who are currently No. 6 in the RPI. Florida State is 18th.
"You'd hope (the players) would stay even keel," FSU head coach Mike Martin Jr. said. "But it's hard to make that happen, because it's Miami-Florida State. It's as good a rivalry as there is in the country. And I enjoyed the heck out of it playing in it and coaching in it and I want our guys to enjoy the moment as well."
It's always more enjoyable when you win. Which is what Florida State did three times last year in Coral Gables, blowing out the Hurricanes in all three games.
Martin Jr. said lefty Bryce Hubbart will return to his typical Saturday role after two weekends as the Sunday starter. Carson Montgomery will now be the Sunday starter for the Seminoles.
And there's never a question who the Friday night starter is for FSU.
Parker Messick, who leads the country in strikeouts, will get the ball tonight for the Seminoles in what is expected to be an energized and packed house at Howser.
He can't wait.
"Obviously, I pitch with emotion," Messick said. "I did it at BC [last weekend] when there was almost no one in the stands. So, I'm just going to keep doing that. I expect a big crowd here at Howser this weekend, and I'm just going to keep doing me. Keep trying to pitch the way I've been pitching and just stick to my plan and go to work."
Tonight's game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. first pitch and will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra. Saturday's game is also at 7 p.m. and will be on the ACC Network.
And Sunday's game is at noon and will be on ESPNU.
----------------------------------------------------
Discuss this story with other FSU fans on our Seminole Baseball Message Board