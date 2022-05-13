More than bragging rights on line when UM visits FSU Baseball this weekend

It's always a big series. No matter what might be on the line in terms of conference standings or postseason implications.. This weekend, though, when No. 21 Florida State welcomes No. 6 Miami to Dick Howser Stadium, there will be even a little more juice than normal. First and foremost: With another week remaining in the regular season, the Seminoles (30-17, 13-11 in the ACC) could just about clinch an NCAA Tournament berth with a series win over the Top 10 Hurricanes. Moreover, they would stay in contention to be a Top 16 seed and host that first weekend of regional play. *** Don't miss out on any of our great FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial ***

FSU slugger Alex Toral will face his former team, the Miami Hurricanes, this weekend at Dick Howser Stadium. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

On the other hand, If Miami wins the series, the Hurricanes (36-12, 17-7) could very well lock up a Top 8 national seed. So, yeah, there's a lot on the line. Plus, there's a significant sidebar story of the weekend: Florida State slugger Alex Toral, who leads the team in home runs and RBIs, facing his former team for the first time since transferring after the 2021 season. "I would say that Miami was a big part of my life," Toral said. "Important years. Four years there. Now, I'm on this side and I'm having a great time. We've got a great opportunity in front of us to play against a really good team at home in front of our great fans. "It's definitely exciting." Toral hit 37 home runs for the Hurricanes while in Coral Gables, including an ACC-leading 24 in 2019. He is no doubt hoping to hit one or two (or more) against his former team this weekend.