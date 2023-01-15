Florida State could only hope Morgan Jones would not be red-hot in her return to Tallahassee. But she instead scored 15 second-half points to help Louisville escape with a win.

Jones scored 25 points on 9 of 10 shooting and pulled down 10 rebounds as Louisville rallied from a six-point deficit going into the final quarter and defeat FSU 82-75 on Sunday afternoon.

Sara Bejedi’s emergence on the offensive end of the court was a welcome and needed addition as she scored 25 points on 8 of 17 shooting before fouling out in the game’s final seconds. It was Bejedi’s third straight game with 20 or more points. She had 26 points in the overtime loss at Boston College and then 21 points in the upset of No. 11 NC State on Thursday.

While Louisville committed 18 turnovers, the Cardinals outscored FSU 29-18 in the final quarter. Jones had a crucial offensive board, and she had the putback while being fouled (and made the subsequent free throw) to push Louisville’s lead to 77-72 with 1:36 left.

Makayla Timpson scored 12 points and pulled down seven rebounds for FSU, while Ta’Niya Latson scored 11 points but struggled throughout the game and shot just 3 of 16 while adding four rebounds.

FSU (16-4, 5-2 ACC) suffered from a 1-for-7 stretch in the fourth quarter while Louisville couldn’t be slowed down.

Hailey Van Lith added 20 points for Louisville (14-6, 5-2). Jones also had 10 points in the third quarter, including a pair of wide-open jumpers from about 15 feet near the FSU bench.

The Seminoles shot 25 of 66 (37.9 percent) from the floor and 7 of 20 (35 percent) from beyond the arc.

FSU's loss essentially halts discussion of the Seminoles being ranked. They had been making quite the argument following a win over No. 11 NC State on Thursday.



