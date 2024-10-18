Mountain of mistakes: Takeaways from FSU's loss at Duke

Florida State was often its own worst enemy in the first half of 2024. As the second half began at Duke, the Seminoles couldn’t get out of their own way.

Brock Glenn had three turnovers, including an interception that the Blue Devils returned for a touchdown. And the fourth, a big hit on Kam Davis, jarring the ball loose as FSU drove down to Duke’s 33 with less than five minutes remaining in the game.

The Seminoles had three costly drops, one letting a long touchdown slip away.

FSU again didn’t seize the day, instead letting it slip away. Duke managed just 191 offensive yards yet held off FSU 23-16 on Friday night, dropping the Seminoles to 1-6 for the first time since 1975.

Duke picked up its first victory in program history over FSU. And an FSU grad, first-year coach Manny Diaz, helped guide the win.

Glenn completed 9 of 19 passes for 110 yards and two interceptions. There was at least one drop. Luke Kromenhoek completed 3 of 7 passes for 19 yards, including two drops.

Regardless of the quarterback, Duke brought the heat and produced six sacks.

FSU’s run game, ranked dead last at 134th in the FBS, found some rhythm through the struggles in the passing attack and the turnovers. Davis had 63 yards on 14 carries, while Glenn showed his mobility with 47 yards on seven carries as the Seminoles racked up a season-high 172 yards.

But FSU's offense again fell short of 300 offensive yards (291 on Friday) and scored in the teens for a sixth straight game.