Moving On: After clearing the air in meetings, FSU players back to work
After what was described as a positive team meeting with head coach Mike Norvell on Thursday morning, Florida State's players took to social media to proclaim that they were ready to move forward as a unified group.
Senior defensive tackle Marvin Wilson, who criticized Norvell on social media early Thursday for misrepresenting text messages about racial inequality with players over the weekend, said he appreciated the fact that Norvell encouraged him to use his "platform" for change.
Don't miss our great FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial
In a video posted on social media, Wilson said several good things came out of the ordeal. He said the players have all vowed to register to vote in the next elections. He said they also are planning to do more to support charitable organizations, and they are going to do more outreach for children's groups.
"We need more doctors, we need more lawyers, we need more politicians, we need more people with say-so of color," Wilson said.
Here is Wilson's complete two-part video:
June 4, 2020
Several other current FSU players and incoming players posted positive comments as well, either rallying around Wilson and Norvell or simply vowing to get back to work:
Redshirt freshman linebacker Kevon Glenn
We love our coach and we are together as a team. FSU football team and coaching staff is fine and working💯. See y’all in fall🍢— Kevon Glenn💭🏈💰 (@kevontglenn) June 4, 2020
Defensive back transfer Jarrian Jones
Im With you.🤞🏾 https://t.co/46YCGfWxOz— J.Jones (@JarrianJones) June 4, 2020
Freshman linebacker Jayion McCluster
June 4, 2020
Sophomore running back Jashaun Corbin
WORKING 💯 ! https://t.co/6PkvnBez2m— Jashaun Corbin (@Jashaun06) June 4, 2020
Senior offensive lineman Jay Williams
Love my Nole family 🍢. Let’s keep grinding. https://t.co/KkFeqQlth4— Jay Williams (@KvngJayWill) June 4, 2020
Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Curtis Fann
We grew as a team today .. 🖤🍢 https://t.co/s8fFzwTNwI— O C H O 🦍² (@curt_8_) June 4, 2020
Sophomore linebacker Amari Gainer
All I know… #work pic.twitter.com/VXuUi6pA2p— AMARI FERRARI 🏎💨 (@AmariGainer) June 4, 2020
Sophomore safety Brendan Gant
Factos https://t.co/Zd1TJDK5Gp— B____G____ (@TheReal_BGant) June 4, 2020
----------------------------------------------------
Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council