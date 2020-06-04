After what was described as a positive team meeting with head coach Mike Norvell on Thursday morning, Florida State's players took to social media to proclaim that they were ready to move forward as a unified group. Senior defensive tackle Marvin Wilson, who criticized Norvell on social media early Thursday for misrepresenting text messages about racial inequality with players over the weekend, said he appreciated the fact that Norvell encouraged him to use his "platform" for change. Don't miss our great FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial

Defensive tackle Marvin Wilson said he and head coach Mike Norvell came to an understanding during Thursday's team meeting. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

In a video posted on social media, Wilson said several good things came out of the ordeal. He said the players have all vowed to register to vote in the next elections. He said they also are planning to do more to support charitable organizations, and they are going to do more outreach for children's groups.

"We need more doctors, we need more lawyers, we need more politicians, we need more people with say-so of color," Wilson said. Here is Wilson's complete two-part video:

Several other current FSU players and incoming players posted positive comments as well, either rallying around Wilson and Norvell or simply vowing to get back to work:

Redshirt freshman linebacker Kevon Glenn

We love our coach and we are together as a team. FSU football team and coaching staff is fine and working💯. See y’all in fall🍢 — Kevon Glenn💭🏈💰 (@kevontglenn) June 4, 2020

Defensive back transfer Jarrian Jones

Freshman linebacker Jayion McCluster

Sophomore running back Jashaun Corbin

Senior offensive lineman Jay Williams

Love my Nole family 🍢. Let’s keep grinding. https://t.co/KkFeqQlth4 — Jay Williams (@KvngJayWill) June 4, 2020

Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Curtis Fann

We grew as a team today .. 🖤🍢 https://t.co/s8fFzwTNwI — O C H O 🦍² (@curt_8_) June 4, 2020

Sophomore linebacker Amari Gainer

Sophomore safety Brendan Gant