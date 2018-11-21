One conversation was all Harlon Barnett needed to know he was making the right move.

After Florida State's loss to N.C. State earlier this month, the Seminoles' defensive coordinator was meeting with his defensive staff and asked if they thought it would be a good idea for him to move from the sideline to the coaches' box during games.

"That's a great idea," they said.

Later in the day, Willie Taggart came by and spoke to Barnett for a moment.

"Hey, I've got a question: 'What would you think about going to the box?'" the FSU head coach asked him.

"Who you been talking to?" Barnett replied with a smile.

"I haven't talked to anybody," Taggart said.

And that's when Barnett knew he and his head coach were truly on the same page. The first-year FSU coordinator, who coached the first nine games of this season from the sidelines, has been in the booth for the last two and will be there again on Saturday against Florida.

"That was confirmation," Barnett said of the Taggart conversation. "And that's where I'm comfortable. That's where I've been. And you can see everything from up there."