Box Score: No. 20 N.C. State 47, Florida State 28

RALEIGH, N.C. -- There was a new quarterback and what appeared to be a new play-caller, but the results didn't get any better Saturday for the Florida State football team.

Sophomore James Blackman got his first start of the season at quarterback with junior Deondre Francois apparently limited by injury, and he performed well, completing 29 of 46 passes for 421 yards and four touchdowns.

But it might not have mattered who was running the Seminoles' offenses with the way N.C. State was going up and down the field.

The 20th-ranked Wolfpack racked up over 400 yards of offense and took advantage of several FSU defensive penalties to roll to a 47-28 victory.

With the victory, N.C. State improves to 6-2 and 3-2 in the ACC, while the Seminoles fall to 4-5 and 2-5. Florida State has lost its last two games by a combined margin of 106-38.

After some early jitters, Blackman looked comfortable in his first start of the season. He was especially effective when he looked for redshirt freshman receiver Tamorrion Terry and sophomore D.J. Matthews. Terry caught five passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns, while Matthews caught 10 passes for 133 and one score.

The 'Noles again struggled to run the football, finishing with 24 yards on 20 carries.

FSU head coach Willie Taggart has called the offensive plays all season, but he did not have a play sheet with him on the sideline Saturday, meaning the calls likely were coming from offensive coordinator Walt Bell in the coaches' box.

Senior quarterback Ryan Finley led N.C. State offensively with 270 yards and three touchdowns on 21-of-27 passing.

FSU next will travel to face No. 4 Notre Dame next Saturday in South Bend, Ind.

