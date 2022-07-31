Name to know: Michael Mitchell, Middleburg
The Seminoles are without a commitment at tailback in the 2023 class and could be looking to take two. FSU coaches lost Jashaun Corbin early to the NFL but brought in early enrollee Rodney Hill and Oregon transfer Trey Benson.
Hill, who is from Statesboro (Ga.) Bulloch Academy, is more of an athlete than a traditional running back. The Seminoles missed on their main targets last recruiting cycle at the running back position. After NSD the Seminoles went into the transfer portal and pulled in Benson. The talented back was coming off a major knee injury and no one knew what to expect out of the Benson heading into spring football.
After a breakout performance during FSU annual spring game, Benson is in line to be the team’s top back and was a hot topic among fans on social media and message boards. Benson provides FSU with a bigger back, a nice combination of speed and quickness. Benson could have limited carries early in the year. If Benson has the season we expect him to have there is a real good chance that he could take his talents to the NFL. If that were to happen FSU would be left with Lawrance Toafili, Treshaun Ward and Hill.
Top options: Mike Mitchell, Sam Singleton
Their top rated back is Sam Singleton of Fleming Island. Of the top eight rated backs in Florida, those prospects have either committed to a school or eliminated the Seminoles (outside of Singleton). Where do the Seminoles turn now? They are bringing in Mike Mitchell out of Middleburg, who is committed to Utah.
What we like about Mitchell
Mitchell is our No. 18 back in the state of Florida. At 6-foot, 190 pounds Mitchell has good size. He is a back that likes to bounce to the outside and gives you a blend of speed and quickness. Mitchell will do well in an offense that likes to run stretch or outside zone. He is a game-breaking type of back. He has the type of speed and quickness to also help out in the passing game. He is a one-cut-and-go back. There is no wasted motion in his running style. What we like is Mitchell also does not go down on first contact.
Final thoughts on Mitchell
Mitchell would not be a bad second back in the class. Utah does a very good job of evaluating backs and you can’t overlook that. He is not an every-down back but if you bring in a guy who can pound the rock between the tackles and Mitchell is there to complement him then he may be a good take. Mitchell is a kid that has speed and if you can change a game on one play there is always a need for someone like him. FSU needs to add some quality depth to the backfield and Mitchell would be a quality take.