Name to know: Michael Mitchell, Middleburg

The Seminoles are without a commitment at tailback in the 2023 class and could be looking to take two. FSU coaches lost Jashaun Corbin early to the NFL but brought in early enrollee Rodney Hill and Oregon transfer Trey Benson.

Hill, who is from Statesboro (Ga.) Bulloch Academy, is more of an athlete than a traditional running back. The Seminoles missed on their main targets last recruiting cycle at the running back position. After NSD the Seminoles went into the transfer portal and pulled in Benson. The talented back was coming off a major knee injury and no one knew what to expect out of the Benson heading into spring football.

After a breakout performance during FSU annual spring game, Benson is in line to be the team’s top back and was a hot topic among fans on social media and message boards. Benson provides FSU with a bigger back, a nice combination of speed and quickness. Benson could have limited carries early in the year. If Benson has the season we expect him to have there is a real good chance that he could take his talents to the NFL. If that were to happen FSU would be left with Lawrance Toafili, Treshaun Ward and Hill.