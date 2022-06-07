Nation's No. 1 2024 prospect gives FSU visit high marks
While taking a brief break from June camp season, Florida State's football coaches and staff hosted a group of talented prospects on Tuesday afternoon. And the highest-rated of the bunch was Texas defensive end Colin Simmons.
Simmons, currently rated as the No. 1 prospect in the 2024 class, and his teammates stopped by campus as part of a tour of the Southeast. And the FSU visit left Simmons impressed by the Seminoles' staff.
The five-star lineman detailed his connections with FSU's coaches and current players, described the visit as "awesome," plus said he "for sure" plans to return to Tallahassee.
“It was awesome honestly. It feels good out here," Simmons said. "All the staff were very welcoming. They came, waiting for us to get off the bus, greeting us. That was amazing. I never, out of all the colleges I have been to, the whole staff hasn’t been there waiting there greeting us. …
“Not one coaching staff has sat out here and greeted all of us one-by-one and shook all of our hands.”
*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football and recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial ***
First, Simmons said it was a group effort from the FSU staff when asked which coach he spent the most time with during the visit.
“Honestly, all of them. I have spent an equal amount of time with all of them. I had a conversation with almost all of them too,” Simmons said.
The Duncanville, Texas, product described what meeting FSU head coach Mike Norvell was like.
“It was crazy. He was hype, he was live,” Simmons said of Norvell, who also is from Texas. “He was banging on the table, clapping, all of that. It just really felt welcoming.”
Another FSU coach with heavy Texas ties on staff is tight ends coach Chris Thomsen.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news