Nation's No. 1 RB in '24 class raves about FSU visit, bond with staff

The Florida State football staff kickstarted the final week before summer camp season on Tuesday by hosting several top prospects at their respective positions.

Among that group was the No. 1 running back in the class of 2024 -- IMG Academy’s Stacy Gage -- who made his way to FSU for another visit and had rave reviews of the trip.

Gage explained why FSU is a lock to be on his upcoming list of top schools, what the Seminoles' staff and current players have told him, and why FSU feels like "home” to him.

“The visit went well. This is probably my fourth visit here so far. So, it felt like home,” Gage said. “Especially with Coach Rat (assistant director of high school relations Keiwan Ratliff) on board. I have been talking to him since he was at Florida -- that’s my dog. And Coach YAC (running backs coach David Johnson).”

“I will most definitely be back. It felt like home.”

