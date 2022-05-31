Nation's No. 1 RB in '24 class raves about FSU visit, bond with staff
The Florida State football staff kickstarted the final week before summer camp season on Tuesday by hosting several top prospects at their respective positions.
Among that group was the No. 1 running back in the class of 2024 -- IMG Academy’s Stacy Gage -- who made his way to FSU for another visit and had rave reviews of the trip.
Gage explained why FSU is a lock to be on his upcoming list of top schools, what the Seminoles' staff and current players have told him, and why FSU feels like "home” to him.
“The visit went well. This is probably my fourth visit here so far. So, it felt like home,” Gage said. “Especially with Coach Rat (assistant director of high school relations Keiwan Ratliff) on board. I have been talking to him since he was at Florida -- that’s my dog. And Coach YAC (running backs coach David Johnson).”
“I will most definitely be back. It felt like home.”
Johnson, who also is FSU's recruiting coordinator, has developed a close relationship with the talented in-state back, according to Gage.
“He just keeps it real. He’s hard on you, but he’s not hard on you. He still shows love, and he’s going to keep it real,” Gage said. “And he doesn’t really care too much about stars and stuff like that. I really love him about that.”
Gage continued to describe Johnson’s message for him during this FSU visit.
“He was telling me about how his running back, Treshaun Ward, came in as a walk-on and he earned a starting spot,” Gage said. “So, no matter who you are, he is going to play the best guy on the field.”
With one of the highlights being a photo shoot, during which he got to try on a ’Noles jersey, Gage described his time as, “a blast.”
