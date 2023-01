Jake Weinberg didn't waste much time — two days — in turning a Florida State offer into a commitment.

Weinberg said he was a big fan of FSU on New Year's Eve when he announced a scholarship offer and on Monday made his verbal commitment.

In his profile on Kohl's kicking site, "Weinberg recently competed at a December 2022 Showcase Camp. He scored 14 points on field goals and 112.2 points on kick offs. He won both the field goal competition and kick-off competition at camp. Weinberg also competed at the 2022 Kohl's Eastern Showcase Camp in May of 2022. He was excellent and once again displayed the top field goal ability in his class by hitting high clean rotating field goals."

The 5-foot-10, 160-pound Weinberg plans to take a visit to FSU later in January.

Weinberg is the eighth commitment to FSU's 2024 class, a group that also includes four-star tailback Kameron Davis, four-star receiver Camdon Frier and three-star quarterback Luke Kromenhoek.