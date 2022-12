Florida State has offered Jake Weinberg, who is considered the nation's best by Kohl's Kicking.

The Delray Beach American Heritage standout was excited about the New Year's Eve offer because "I am a big fan of Florida State," he said in a message to the Osceola.

In his profile on Kohl's kicking site, "Weinberg recently competed at a December 2022 Showcase Camp. He scored 14 points on field goals and 112.2 points on kick offs. He won both the field goal competition and kick-off competition at camp. Weinberg also competed at the 2022 Kohl's Eastern Showcase Camp in May of 2022. He was excellent and once again displayed the top field goal ability in his class by hitting high clean rotating field goals."