 Warchant - National Signing Day Announcement Guide
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-14 15:20:34 -0600') }} football Edit

National Signing Day Announcement Guide

Adam Friedman and Woody Wommack
Rivals.com

Just five years since it was implemented, the Early Signing Period has replaced February's National Signing Day as the biggest day on the football recruiting calendar. A majority of big-time prospects will sign with their future school on Wednesday and Rivals.com will have wall-to-wall coverage of all the twists and turns. Expect hat ceremonies, commitment videos and plenty of televised announcements.

Here’s our guide on when and how to watch announcements from the nation’s top players (all times Eastern) on Wednesday.

TUESDAY

Time: 6:00 PM

Schools in the mix: Nebraska, Missouri

Related coverage: Four-star DB Gould says it's down to two teams

Time: 7:00 PM

Schools in the mix: Oklahoma, Florida

Related coverage: National Signing Day: Gorney's predictions

WEDNESDAY

Time: 8:00 AM

Schools in the mix: South Carolina, Texas A&M

Related coverage: Recruiting Rumor Mill: Latest on recent decommitments

Time: 8:00 AM

Schools in the mix: Florida, Notre Dame

Related coverage: Rivals Rankings Week: Updates on uncommitted offensive prospects

Time: 8:00 AM

Schools in the mix: Auburn, Tennessee

Related coverage: Rivals Rankings Week: Updates on uncommitted offensive prospects

Time: 8:15 AM

Schools in the mix: Kentucky (commit), Alabama, Florida State, Michigan, Michigan State, Texas A&M

Related coverage: Tuesdays with Gorney: Predictions heading into the Early Signing Period

Time: 9:00 AM

Schools in the mix: Virginia (commit), Virginia Tech

Related coverage: Who should new Virginia coach Tony Elliott target in 2022 class?

Time: 9:45 AM

Schools in the mix: Ohio State (commit), Texas

Time: 10:00 AM

Schools in the mix: Notre Dame (committed), Michigan

Related coverage: Takeaways from Louisiana state championships

Time: 10:00 AM

Schools in the mix: Florida, LSU

Related coverage: National Signing Day: Gorney's predictions

Time: 10:00 AM

Schools in the mix: Miami, Florida State, Oregon

Related coverage: With Cristobal hire chance higher with Nyjalik Kelly: "Mario's a great guy"

Time: 10:30 AM

Schools in the mix: Alabama, Texas A&M

Related coverage: Tuesdays with Gorney: Predictions heading into the Early Signing Period

Time: 10:30 AM

Schools in the mix: Alabama (committed), LSU

Related coverage: Tuesdays with Gorney: Predictions heading into the Early Signing Period

Time: 10:45 AM

Schools in the mix: Kentucky, Michigan

Time: 11:00 AM

Schools in the mix: Kentucky, Michigan, Maryland

Time: 11:00 AM

Schools in the mix: Auburn, Oregon, Tennessee, Miami, BYU

Related coverage: Where Auburn stands two days from ESD

Time: 12:00 PM

Schools in the mix: Georgia, Pittsburgh, Auburn, Florida State

Related coverage: Recruiting Rumor Mill: Latest on recent decommitments

Time: 12:00 PM

Schools in the mix: Cincinnati, Arkansas, Kentucky

Related coverage: OV Recap: M'Bake impressed by 2nd trip to Fayetteville

Time: 12:00 PM

Schools in the mix: Georgia Tech, Florida State, Florida, Oklahoma, LSU

Related coverage: Fact or Fiction: FSU will sign Azareyeh Thomas

Time: 12:00 PM

Schools in the mix: Mississippi State, Auburn, Florida State

Related coverage: Nine players who helped their stock at Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Week

Time: 12:00 PM

Schools in the mix: Ole Miss, Florida State, Arkansas

Related coverage: Reopened recruiting, four-star Jaron Willis has SEC and ACC in-home visits

Time: 1:00 PM

Schools in the mix: Texas A&M, Texas, Oklahoma

Related coverage: Texas battling for star-studded Houston trio of Banks, Dewberry, Perkins

Time: 1:00 PM

Schools in the mix: Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Texas, UCF

Related coverage: Auburn on top after OV for Khurtiss Perry

Time: 2:00 PM

Schools in the mix: LSU, Missouri

Related coverage: Four-star DE DJ Wesolak names top eight

Time: 2:20 PM

Schools in the mix: Pittsburgh, Colorado

Time: 2:45 PM

Schools in the mix: Michigan, Ole Miss

Time: 3:00 PM

Schools in the mix: Auburn, Oregon, Miami, Michigan

Related coverage: Where Auburn stands five days from ESD

Time: 3:00 PM

Schools in the mix: Alabama, LSU

Related coverage: New FutureCast for Rivals100 WR to Alabama

Time: 3:15 PM

Schools in the mix: USC, Ohio State

Time: 10:00 AM

Schools in the mix: Virginia, Cal, Mississippi State

Related coverage: Four-star OL Trent Ramsey covers Mississippi State official visit

Time: 3:30 PM

Schools in the mix: Texas A&M, Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State

Related coverage: Rivals100 DE Enai White talks final stretch of his recruitment

Time: 4:00 PM

Schools in the mix: Miami (commit), LSU, Nebraska, Louisville

Time: 4:00 PM

Schools in the mix: Alabama, Florida State, Miami

Related coverage: It's all about the X's and O's for Earl Little Jr. and Nick Saban

Time: 4:00 PM

Schools in the mix: Georgia, Florida

Related coverage: Rivals100 DB Kamari Wilson covers five programs seriously considering

Time: 4:15 PM

Schools in the mix: Alabama, Texas A&M

Related coverage: Rivals250 LB Jihaad Campbell breaks down his trips to Texas A&M and Alabama

Time: 4:30 PM

Schools in the mix: Texas A&M, Alabama, Notre Dame, Miami

Related coverage: Rivals100 DE Anthony Lucas talks in-home visit with Nick Saban

Time: 4:30 PM

Schools in the mix: Oregon State, BYU, Wisconsin

Related coverage: Rivals Rankings Week: Updates on uncommitted offensive prospects

Time: 4:40 PM

Schools in the mix: Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, USC

Related coverage: Tuesdays with Gorney: Predictions heading into the Early Signing Period

Time: 5:00 PM

Schools in the mix: Texas, Miami, Oklahoma, Auburn

Related coverage: Rivals Rankings Week: Updates on uncommitted offensive prospects

Time: 5:00 PM

Schools in the mix: Texas, Michigan State, Baylor

Related coverage: Rivals Rankings Week: Updates on uncommitted offensive prospects

Time: 6:00 PM

Schools in the mix: Alabama, Georgia, Florida

Related coverage: Meet the new five-stars

Time: 6:00 PM

Schools in the mix: LSU (commit), Auburn

Time: 7:00 PM

Schools in the mix: Ohio State, Indiana, South Carolina, Miami

Related coverage: Updates on uncommitted defensive prospects

COMMITMENTS/SIGNINGS

Committed to: Georgia

Commitment breakdown: CJ Smith to Georgia

UGASPORTS.COM: Four-star wideout CJ Smith commits to Georgia

Committed to: Oklahoma

SOONERSCOOP.COM: Tarber commits to Sooners

Committed to: Vanderbilt

VANDYSPORTS.COM: Three-star safety Jadais Richard the latest in a wave of Vandy commits

Committed to: Auburn

AUBURNSPORTS.COM: Tigers add Sledge

Committed to: Ohio State

Analysis: Caden Curry announces Ohio State commitment

SCARLETANDGRAYREPORT.COM: Four-star DE Caden Curry commits to Ohio State

Caden Curry chooses Ohio State: What it means


Committed to: Georgia

Commitment breakdown: Rivals100 DB Daylen Everette commits to Georgia

UGASPORTS.COM: Rivals Top 50 prospect Daylen Everette commits to Georgia

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}