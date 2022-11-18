News More News
National stats: Comparing FSU to opponents

Jerry Kutz • TheOsceola
Publisher

The charts below compare Florida State (7-3) to its remaining two opponents, Louisiana and Florida, in the FBS in national categories.

One big disparity between the teams is strength of schedule: Florida's is 16th, FSU's is 36th and Louisiana's is 121st.

Offense
Category FSU Louisiana Florida

Total offense

16th (477.1 yards)

83rd (368.8)

31st (438.5)

Rushing offense

16th (213.6 yards)

78th (141.9)

11th (225.3)

Passing offense

38th (263.5 yards)

73rd (226.9)

91st (213.2)

Red zone offense

83rd (81.6 pct)

119th (74.2 pct)

123rd (73.3 pct)

Passes intercepted

34th (six)

68th (8)

48th (7)

Pass yds/comp.

24th (13.44 yards)

74th (11.82)

10th (14.03)

Passing efficiency

14th (157.27)

90th (128)

81st (130.18)

Completion %

41st (64.1)

108th (56.1)

113th (55.5)

First downs

23rd (240)

95th (189)

69th (205)

Third down conv.

14th (48.8)

65th (38.9)

53rd (41.5)

Fourth down conv.

106th (38.9)

92nd (44)

87th (45.8)

Fumbles lost

45th (six)

45th (six)

21st (four)

Sacks allowed

40th (1.6/game)

52nd (1.8/game)

21st (1.2/game)

TFL allowed

95th (6.3)

33rd (4.6/game)

23rd (4.4/game)
Defense
Category FSU Louisiana Florida

Total defense

11th (293.6)

40th (354.3)

105th (421)

Rushing defense

54th (138.6)

32nd (123.3)

95th (171)

Pass yds allowed

2nd (1,559)

74th (2,310)

95th (2,498)

First downs allowed

28th (181)

40th (188)

108th (228)

Third down conv.

24th (32.2)

51st (36.7)

126th (48.1)

Fourth down conv.

112nd (64.3)

80th (52.4)

37th (42.1)

Fumbles recovered

58th (6)

40th (7)

2nd (13)

Passes intercepted

69th (7)

6th (13)

57th (8)

Defensive TDs

None

55th (1)

17th (2)

Red Zone Defense

44th (80.6)

83rd (85.7)

62nd (82.9)

Sacks

18th (2.9)

39th (2.5)

88th (1.8)

TFLs

38th (6.4)

85th (5.3)

75th (5.5)
