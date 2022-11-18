National stats: Comparing FSU to opponents
The charts below compare Florida State (7-3) to its remaining two opponents, Louisiana and Florida, in the FBS in national categories.
One big disparity between the teams is strength of schedule: Florida's is 16th, FSU's is 36th and Louisiana's is 121st.
|Category
|FSU
|Louisiana
|Florida
|
Total offense
|
16th (477.1 yards)
|
83rd (368.8)
|
31st (438.5)
|
Rushing offense
|
16th (213.6 yards)
|
78th (141.9)
|
11th (225.3)
|
Passing offense
|
38th (263.5 yards)
|
73rd (226.9)
|
91st (213.2)
|
Red zone offense
|
83rd (81.6 pct)
|
119th (74.2 pct)
|
123rd (73.3 pct)
|
Passes intercepted
|
34th (six)
|
68th (8)
|
48th (7)
|
Pass yds/comp.
|
24th (13.44 yards)
|
74th (11.82)
|
10th (14.03)
|
Passing efficiency
|
14th (157.27)
|
90th (128)
|
81st (130.18)
|
Completion %
|
41st (64.1)
|
108th (56.1)
|
113th (55.5)
|
First downs
|
23rd (240)
|
95th (189)
|
69th (205)
|
Third down conv.
|
14th (48.8)
|
65th (38.9)
|
53rd (41.5)
|
Fourth down conv.
|
106th (38.9)
|
92nd (44)
|
87th (45.8)
|
Fumbles lost
|
45th (six)
|
45th (six)
|
21st (four)
|
Sacks allowed
|
40th (1.6/game)
|
52nd (1.8/game)
|
21st (1.2/game)
|
TFL allowed
|
95th (6.3)
|
33rd (4.6/game)
|
23rd (4.4/game)
|Category
|FSU
|Louisiana
|Florida
|
Total defense
|
11th (293.6)
|
40th (354.3)
|
105th (421)
|
Rushing defense
|
54th (138.6)
|
32nd (123.3)
|
95th (171)
|
Pass yds allowed
|
2nd (1,559)
|
74th (2,310)
|
95th (2,498)
|
First downs allowed
|
28th (181)
|
40th (188)
|
108th (228)
|
Third down conv.
|
24th (32.2)
|
51st (36.7)
|
126th (48.1)
|
Fourth down conv.
|
112nd (64.3)
|
80th (52.4)
|
37th (42.1)
|
Fumbles recovered
|
58th (6)
|
40th (7)
|
2nd (13)
|
Passes intercepted
|
69th (7)
|
6th (13)
|
57th (8)
|
Defensive TDs
|
None
|
55th (1)
|
17th (2)
|
Red Zone Defense
|
44th (80.6)
|
83rd (85.7)
|
62nd (82.9)
|
Sacks
|
18th (2.9)
|
39th (2.5)
|
88th (1.8)
|
TFLs
|
38th (6.4)
|
85th (5.3)
|
75th (5.5)