NC State freshman sensation Tommy White to transfer

Combine that with the NCAA snub of the Wolfpack on Monday, and it sped up the process this week. White will have two years of eligibility before becoming MLB Draft eligible at a Division I college, but could be in the 2023 MLB Draft if he attends a junior college.

What no one could imagine was that would be his last time wearing a Wolfpack uniform barring a change of fortunes. The record-setting White put his name in the transfer portal Thursday, after the rumor mill had been working overtime about Florida State as a possible destination.

NC State freshman sensation Tommy White got the last out of the North Carolina loss Sunday in the ACC title game in Charlotte, N.C.

The 6-foot, 242-pounder from St. Pete Beach, Fla., hit his 27th home run of the season to break the NCAA freshman record against Pittsburgh on Saturday. He broke Georgia Southern’s Todd Greene mark from 1990.

White had broken NC State’s record the game before against Miami, which was set by Turtle Zaun in 1988, after he launched three homers against the Hurricanes on May 25.

Nationally, “Tommy Tanks” took off and even got a feature on ESPN.com. Locally, interviews with White were restricted. He finished with 27 homers, 74 runs batted in, 54 runs scored, and a .362 batting average in 55 games played. He added a .425 on-base percentage and .757 slugging percentage.

White played 32 games at designated hitter, 13 at first base and eight at third base. He had eight errors in the field.

White was named the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Freshman of the Year on May 23, plus first-team All-ACC and first the All-ACC freshman squad.

White became an early sensation in the season opening series against Evansville on Feb. 18-20, when he shredded the Aces for 9-of-14 hitting with five home runs and 12 RBI.

White is a semifinalist for the USA Baseball's Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy. USA Baseball will announce the finalists June 8, and the winner of the 44th Golden Spikes Award will be named on Friday, June 24, on ESPN, which could create some awkward moments for White and NC State.

White finished high school at famed Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy and was an All-American by Perfect Game and Under Armour.