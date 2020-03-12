About four hours after Florida State was officially named 2020 Atlantic Coast Conference champion as a result of winning the regular-season title, the Seminoles and every other college program learned that there will be no NCAA Tournament this year.

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- As it turns out, Thursday's cancellation of the ACC and other conference basketball tournaments was only the beginning.

The NCAA went on to announce that all winter and spring championship events will be cancelled as well -- that includes baseball, softball, track and field and every other sport that has not yet completed its season in this academic year.

"Today, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships," the NCAA announced. "This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities."

Because the NCAA oversees the actual national championship events and not regular-season schedules, it will be up to the individual conferences and schools to determine whether any more games will be played this school year.

FSU athletics director David Coburn issued a statement late Thursday that all sports events at Florida State would be "suspended until further notice."

"The ACC presidents and athletic directors, with the advice of U.S. health officials, have determined that the immediate suspension of competitions, practices and recruiting is the best course of action in response to the coronavirus threat,” Coburn said. “We regret having to take this action, but we believe it is in the best interest of our student-athletes and fans. Moving forward, we will continue to closely monitor all developments as they occur."

FSU announced that Information regarding the potential refunding of tickets will be made available in the coming days.

Stay connected with Warchant.com for continuing coverage.

----------------------------------------------------

Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council